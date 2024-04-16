Experts Warn U.S. Government Planning To Freeze ALL American Bank Withdrawals

Experts are warning that the U.S. government is secretly planning to freeze all American bank withdrawals in the coming months due to the imminent collapse of the U.S. dollar.

The freezing of bank accounts already has a name: “bail-ins”:

U.S. may freeze bank withdrawals as currency fear rises, expert warns https://t.co/HeIqYBJIGK — 𝕀ℕ 🌻 (@Ianbins) May 14, 2023

100percentfedup.com reports: And from Stew Peters:

ALERT: US Government May Freeze American Bank Withdrawals As Currency Panic and Capital Flight Mounts – Hedge Fund Manager Hugh Hendry



This will be catastrophic. pic.twitter.com/IPjWj4SzX6 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 8, 2023

Here’s more, from The Daily HODL:

In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, Hendry says mass panic and capital flight away from the US banking sector is entirely justified. Hendry says a further decline in the M2 money supply, which in part tracks money in liquid checking accounts, could convince the US government to step in and prevent citizens from taking their capital out of the banking system. “Sometimes it’s kind of relevant to panic. I would recommend you panic… You’ve seen the biggest waterfall decline in M2 right now. M2 is deposits, not loans. That’s the deposits fleeing the system and going into money market funds. That could reach a crescendo where the Treasury and the Fed may have to come in and actually restrict your right as a US citizen to pull money out of the US banking sector.” Hendry says capital flight from US banks is not solely about fears on whether the FDIC will insure deposits above $250,000, and a blanket guarantee on deposits would not solve the problem. “There is capital flight, deposit flight from the banking sector seeking yield. I fear that, I don’t say this lightly, but in 1934 the Federal Reserve Act confiscated gold from US citizens. We’re at the point where the Fed and Treasury officials I’m sure are having to consider a gate a lock on US bank deposits.”

You can watch that full video here:

But it’s not just these people warning you…

How about President Trump himself?

That’s right, check this out:

TRUMP: “Our Currency Is Crashing And Will Soon No Longer Be The World Standard…”

President Trump said something VERY interesting in his historic speech last night.

Many very interesting things actually.

Historic speech.

But one thing really jumped out to me because we’ve been covering it here a lot.

And that is the crash of the U.S. Dollar.

Bo Polny was one of the very first people to ever talk about this, telling me on my show over 2 years ago that it would happen.

Back then people laughed.

Said Bo was crazy.

And now?

Now you have President Donald John Trump telling you point blank.

Wow.

Watch this: