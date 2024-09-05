Kamala Harris Vows To Abolish Second Amendment in Wake of Georgia Shooting

September 5, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News 1
Kamala Harris says she wants to abolish the Second Amendment following Georgia shooting.
Kamala Harris has wasted no time in politicizing the Georgia school shooting by vowing to abolish the Second Amendment if she is elected in November.

Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Harris vowed to ban guns in an effort to end the “epidemic of gun violence” in America.

“This is just a senseless tragedy, on top of so many senseless tragedies,” Harris declared to the crowd.

Infowars.com reports: “And it’s just outrageous that every day in our country and the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive.”

“It’s senseless. We’ve got to stop it. And we have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. You know, it doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be this way,” Harris stated.

At least four people were killed and 30 more injured in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, Wednesday, according to local law enforcement.

Coincidentally, the shooting comes as Harris just last week unveiled a new policy vowing to “ban assault weapons.”

“Congress must renew the assault weapons ban,” she wrote.

Will Harris’ renewed effort, leveraging Wednesday’s tragedy to infringe on the Second Amendment, boost her poll numbers?

