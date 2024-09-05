Kamala Harris Vows To Abolish Second Amendment in Wake of Georgia Shooting

Kamala Harris has wasted no time in politicizing the Georgia school shooting by vowing to abolish the Second Amendment if she is elected in November.

Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Harris vowed to ban guns in an effort to end the “epidemic of gun violence” in America.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“This is just a senseless tragedy, on top of so many senseless tragedies,” Harris declared to the crowd.

New Video🚨- Harris in NH: "It doesn't have to be this way."



Here is Harris addressing the deadly school shooting today. This tragic event should not happen anywhere. My prayers are with the families.



Notice in the video that Kamala tries to sound somber; however, she does not… pic.twitter.com/21OQU4jlyT — JP Speaks 🇺🇸 (@JP__Speaks) September 4, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “And it’s just outrageous that every day in our country and the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive.”

“It’s senseless. We’ve got to stop it. And we have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. You know, it doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be this way,” Harris stated.

At least four people were killed and 30 more injured in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, Wednesday, according to local law enforcement.

Coincidentally, the shooting comes as Harris just last week unveiled a new policy vowing to “ban assault weapons.”

“Congress must renew the assault weapons ban,” she wrote.

Congress must renew the assault weapons ban. pic.twitter.com/5vOk2YGOSd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 25, 2024

Will Harris’ renewed effort, leveraging Wednesday’s tragedy to infringe on the Second Amendment, boost her poll numbers?