Tony Blair Pushes UK Gov’t To Mandate ‘Digital ID’ To Crack Down on Dissent

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has ordered the new Labor government to prioritize the urgent roll out of digital ID in the UK to crack down on dissent and anti-establishment behavior.

Speaking at a conference hosted by his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) in central London, Blair said mandating digital IDs could also improve citizens’ access to public services while clamping down on benefit fraud and illegal migration.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Blair, who is widely tipped to succeed Klaus Schwab as WEF director, acknowledged that there would be “a little work in persuading to do here, it must be said.”

The former prime minister was desperate to implement a digital ID scheme during his term in office, however public sentiment against the scheme proved impossible to sway.

Now it appears the globalist agenda is being rolled out, whether the public approve of the draconian measures or not.

However, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle pushed back against the idea – at least for now.

“Right now, the priority when it comes to accessing digital services or online services or services per se is actually about verification,” Kyle told ITV’s Peston on Monday.

“ID cards conjure images of a universal service that affects everybody online and offline and everywhere else.”

TRENDING: Taylor Swift Insider Reveals Singer Is a Biological Male Who Worships Satan

In his speech, Blair also advocated for integrating AI into the British workforce, claiming that embracing artificial intelligence was the “only … game-changer” in addressing Britain’s economic downturn.

Blair claimed public sector embrace of AI would save a fifth of workforce resources, while investing in “AI-enabled education,” can “raise educational attainment and boost GDP by 6 per cent in the long term.”