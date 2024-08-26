Trump Invites Musk To Help ‘Drain the Swamp’ in 2nd Administration

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has invited Elon Musk to join his new administration to help drain the swamp in D.C.

During an appearance on Shawn Ryan’s podcast, Trump said he is looking at offering both the Tesla CEO and RFK Jr. positions in his new administration.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Infowars.com reports: When Ryan asked Trump about a potential Musk cabinet position, the GOP nominee said the businessman would be involved in “cutting some of the fat” in government.

🚨 NEW: President Trump says he’s looking to put both Elon Musk AND RFK Jr. in his cabinet when elected



This is the deep state’s WORST nightmare 🔥



Trump says he’d put @elonmusk in charge of “cutting the fat” out of government, and RFK Jr. would be in charge of Making America… pic.twitter.com/T4sixVoWHL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2024

Continuing, Trump said Musk “wants to be involved,” while noting, “Now look, he’s running big businesses and all that, so he can’t, really, I don’t think he could be in Cabinet. I’d put him in the Cabinet, absolutely, but I don’t know how he could do that with all the things he’s got going.”

“He can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas,” Trump added, citing AI as one area of Musk’s expertise.

President Trump revealing he’ll be working with Musk if he’s re-elected comes just days after former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly announced his support for the Republican candidate.

Speaking of his plan to work with the Trump administration if the GOP defeats the Harris-Walz Democrat ticket, Kennedy recently said, “I want to make America healthy again, and so does President Trump.”

The political establishment is freaking out about Trump assembling a team of populists to take on the Deep State globalists running America into the ground.

Watch the full interview below: