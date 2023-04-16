U.S. Gov’t Document Reveals CIA Agents Flew Planes Into Twin Towers on 9/11

A newly declassified U.S. government document has confirmed what alternative media have been reporting for years: the 9/11 attacks were an inside job perpetrated by U.S. government assets.

A court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission, the court considering the cases of defendants accused of carrying out the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, reveal that the CIA recruited two of the hijackers before they flew planes into the World Trade Center buildings.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: The filing was originally published in July 2021 but was heavily redacted. Now a “unexpurgated” copy has been provided by independent researchers, according to RT’s Felix Livshitz.

The document details DEA veteran Don Canestraro’s investigation of potential Saudi government involvement in the 9/11 attacks, conducted at the request of the defendants’ lawyers.

Canesraro and numerous FBI agents in the investigation appear to conclude that the CIA obstructed official investigations ostensibly to conceal its infiltration of Al Qaeda.

From RT:

Of the great many enduring mysteries of the 9/11 attacks still unresolved over two decades later, perhaps the biggest and gravest relate to the activities of Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar in the 18 months leading up to that fateful day. The pair traveled to the US on multi-entry visas in January 2000, despite having repeatedly been flagged by the CIA and NSA previously as likely Al Qaeda terrorists. Mere days before their arrival, they attended an Al Qaeda summit in Kuala Lumpur, during which key details of the 9/11 attacks are likely to have been discussed and agreed. The meeting was secretly photographed and videotaped by Malaysian authorities at the direct request of the CIA’s Alec Station, a special unit set up to track Osama bin Laden, although oddly, no audio was captured. Still, this background should’ve been sufficient to prevent Hazmi and Midhar from entering the US – or at least enough for the FBI to be informed of their presence in the country. As it was, they were admitted for a six-month period at Los Angeles International airport without incident, and Bureau representatives within Alec Station were blocked from sharing this information with their superiors by the CIA.

When a member of the CIA’s Alex Station suggested informing the FBI about the two hijackers obtaining visas to the U.S., he was shut down.

“We’ve got to tell the Bureau about this. These guys clearly are bad. One of them, at least, has a multiple-entry visa to the US. We’ve got to tell the FBI,” Mark Rossini, a member of Alec Station, recalled telling his colleagues. “[But the CIA] said to me, ‘No, it’s not the FBI’s case, not the FBI’s jurisdiction.’”

The FBI agents in the files claimed the CIA also concealed information from the bureau about the two hijackers’ main U.S. contact, Omar al-Bayoumi, who was under FBI investigation.

Additionally, they believe the CIA used Saudi Arabia as a go-between to recruit the two hijackers’ in order to circumvent laws forbidding the Agency from conducting spy operations on U.S. soil.

Though the lead investigator Canestraro doesn’t assert the reason behind the CIA’s decision to withhold information from the FBI that could have prevented the 9/11 attacks, the nature of the CIA’s clandestine Alec Station suggests nefarious motives.

“Canestraro does not make any conclusions as to why the CIA concealed vital information from the FBI prior to the attacks, which potentially could have prevented their execution, and why the Bureau subsequently played along with the Agency’s coverup. Although one answer is provided by the unusual nature of Alec Station’s setup,” Livshitz wrote.

“Namely, that far from infiltrating an Al Qaeda cell to avert terrorism, the Agency was seeking to influence and direct its activities in order to cause terrorism, outside standard recruitment channels. Having stumbled upon such a monstrous connivance, the FBI would’ve known well to leave the entire subject well alone.”

Now that the public is familiar with the intelligence community’s antics to overthrow a sitting U.S. president, the notion the CIA could bear some responsibility for the 9/11 attacks seems within the realm of possibility.

After all, the U.S. government has a storied history of perpetrating false flag operations against the American people.