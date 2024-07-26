UK To Arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu If He Enters the Country

The United Kingdom has de facto agreed to comply with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in May for Netanyahu and and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed during Israel’s war on Gaza.

“Supporting the ICC in its pursuit of arrest warrants is an important step in the fight against impunity for war crimes committed in Gaza,” Zarah Sultana, a Labour government MP, wrote on X.

Since winning a landslide election victory three weeks ago, the new Labour government have announced a series of shifts from the policies of the former government.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this week that the government will not proceed with efforts initiated by the former government to challenge whether the ICC has jurisdiction to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“On the ICC submission … I can confirm the government will not be pursuing [the proposal] in line with our longstanding position that this is a matter for the court to decide on,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters on Friday.