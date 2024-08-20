2000 Prisoners To Be Released Early To Free Up Space For Those Convicted In UK Riots

Almost 2,000 prisoners in the UK are due to be released on the same day next month in order to free up space for those convicted in the recent riots.

The first batch of offenders, who have been serving less than 5 years, have all been selected for early release on September 10.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

A second tranche of up to 1,700 prisoners, all jailed for more than 5 years, will be released the following month on October 22.

British PM Sir Kier Starmer said the current overcrowding in UK prisons would not stop the Government from taking a tough approach to the rioters.

The Mail Online reports: It comes after the law was changed to enable them to be freed after serving 40 per cent of their sentences, as opposed to the current half.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) launched emergency measures in the North of England yesterday to prevent the jail overcrowding crisis from getting worse in areas where rioters have placed added pressure on prisons.

An emergency scheme, Operation Early Dawn, is designed to tide the prison service through to September 10.

The scheme was previously triggered in May and forces officers to keep suspects in their cells or release them on bail until a prison space becomes available.

No single prison will release more than 100 prisoners on Sept 10, it is understood.

The MoJ said anyone released would be be closely monitored on licence by the Probation Service through methods including curfews and electronic tagging.

All offenders could be recalled to prison if they breach their licence conditions.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, with upwards of 470 people charged with offences.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘We’ve taken tough decisions, we’ve been able to prove that if you commit disorder, you can expect to be put through the criminal justice system quickly, and we will continue in that vein.’

Mark Fairhurst, the chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association, said: ‘It’s justice delayed at the moment, because we’re not clogging up police cells, so they might have to delay some of their operations.

‘When they arrest people, they’ve got to make sure they’ve got them a custody space in police custody, because we might have prisoners filling up their cells. Of course, they have got to pay overtime to supervise prisoners.’