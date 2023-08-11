Court Declares Antifa Activists ‘Not Guilty’ In Andy Ngo Trial

A jury in Portland has refused to convict Antifa militants who assaulted journalist Andy Ngo.

Defendants in Ngo’s the assault trial were found not guilty after their attorney appeared to intimidate members of the jury.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The activist lawyer declared ‘i am Antifa’ and told the jury she would would ‘remember each one of their faces’

Two Antifa members were on trial for the assault of Ngo as he documented the violence that took place in Portland in June 2020. Footage showed several black-clad, masked assailants kick, punch and hurl objects at Ngo leaving him with a severe brain injury and in need of medical attention.

In 2020, Andy Ngo filed a lawsuit in Portland, Oregon claiming assault and other injuries by alleged members of Antifa.



These violent attacks were caught on camera/video. pic.twitter.com/Pgd8AD9nOB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2023

InfoWars reports: According to a report by The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt – the only reporter allowed to observe the proceedings – the lawyer for Antifa defendants John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter, Michelle Burrows, in her closing statements told members of the jury she identified as “Antifa,” and claimed her clients’ violence was justifiable.

In Ngo v Rose City Antifa, et al., the court learned that co-defendant John Hacker admitted to identifying me to another person verbally shortly before I was accosted & then chased & beaten by black bloc Antifa militants. He claimed to not know the identities of the black bloc… pic.twitter.com/L59lD0ZOyi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2023

From Daviscourt:

During closing statements, defense lawyer Michelle Burrows told the jurors that not only does she self-identify as both a progressive and an “anti-fascist,” she strongly declared, “I am Antifa” and insisted upon making herself an “I am Antifa” t-shirt, which she said she would wear after the trial. Despite Antifa’s significant recorded history of violence, she told the jury that Antifa’s unfavorable reputation is untrue and depicted the organized militant group as activists fighting for social justice and civil rights. In defense of Antifa, Burrows said, “Resistance in this country has never been peaceful.”

Daviscourt reports that despite Judge Chanpone Sinlapasai informing the court prior to closing statements that members of the jury had raised concerns about being “doxed” and claimed people were looking into their identities, Burrows went on to tell the jury she would “remember each one of their faces.”

During her closing statements, Burrows reportedly attempted to claim Ngo was responsible for his own attack, and attacked his reputation calling him a “liar” that deals in “half-truths.”

Meanwhile, Ngo’s attorney Dorothy Yamamoto attempted to steer the jury’s attention to the evidence at hand, encouraging them “to be mindful of what is evidence, and what the attorneys have been saying.”

“I’ve heard allegations and things that have happened that are not evidence. There has been a lot of attacks against my client’s credibility as a journalist. He lies, he misstates. Did the defendants show you his actual posts?” Yamamoto argued, according to Daviscourt.

Amid the trial, Portland State University geography professor Alexander Ross, who proudly proclaimed he “identifies as Antifa,” also testified as an “expert” witness claiming Ngo was a “far-right rage inducer” and a “provocateur.”

The defense brought in star witness Alexander Reid Ross to criticize my character. Ross is a militant anarchist & geography academic who provided secret instruction to Rose City Antifa. During cross-examination, jurors learned all his articles were retracted by the SPLC after he… pic.twitter.com/xR9SBuLGL8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2023

During coverage of the trial, Daviscourt herself became the victim of a targeted attack.

“After I left the courthouse where I was reporting on @MrAndyNgo’s trial against Antifa, I found that my car was broken into by my hotel,” the Post Millennial reporter documented on X Tuesday evening.

“The windows were busted out, items were stolen, and personal identification documents were taken—I’m obviously upset.”

Our reporter just had her car f*cked up after her reporting on the Andy Ngo trial. Looks like the work of Antifa.



Her crime? Journalism. @KatieDaviscourt is brave and we need more brave souls like her. https://t.co/FM3AkIvdBp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 9, 2023

Ngo condemned the verdict in a statement following the trial, saying, “I always knew it would be an uphill battle to win justice for the years of torment and violence I have endured. I still believe that these defendants are affiliated with Antifa, and I remain committed to seeking justice. Though I am deeply disappointed in today’s verdict, I am considering my legal options.”

The trial’s outcome was taken as a sign that Antifa terrorists are free to attack journalists at will with no fear of repercussions from Oregon’s corrupt leftist judicial system, with many fearing the exact same jury intimidation scenario could play out as President Donald Trump’s indictments head to trial.