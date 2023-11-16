John Podesta’s Friend, Who ‘Debunked’ Pizzagate, Arrested for Raping Toddlers

A mainstream journalist and close friend of John Podesta, who bragged about ‘debunking’ Pizzagate, has been arrested on a sickening slew of child rape charges.

Slade Sohmer, editor-in-chief at The Recount and friend of former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, was arrested last month for raping multiple toddlers and babies.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

For those who missed the most explosive pedophilia exposé to-date, The People’s Voice broke the news back in 2016 that there was evidence of pedophile “code words” used in emails from John Podesta released by WikiLeaks.

Numerous emails from the Chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign incongruously referred to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, and ice cream in ways the FBI warned are used as code-words by pedophiles.

Since then, despite the mainstream media attempting to downplay the story as a “conspiracy theory”, numerous mainstream journalists and figures connected to elite pedophiles have been arrested for the very crime they attempted to “debunk.”

According to investigative reporter Liz Crokin, one of the Slade Sohmer’s last posts before he was arrested is a retweet from fellow Pizagate denier Ben Collins:

How cute — one of @therecount last posts is a retweet from Pizzagate denier and pedophile protector Ben D-Bag Collins!



LMFAO! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OYCHa6isgd — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) November 15, 2023

Sohmer was celebrated by BuzzFeed for talking sexually with children:

PIZZAGATE DENIER BUZZFEED CELEBRATED EDITOR CHARGED WITH CHILD PORN FOR TALKING SEXUALITY TO CHILDREN!



The Editor-in-Chief of the left-wing site The Recount, Slade Sohmer, was celebrated by Buzzfeed for discussing his sexuality with children as young as 10. 🤮



This is the same… https://t.co/64B1XiwwEo — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) November 15, 2023

Perhaps most damning is Slade Sohmer’s connection to John Podesta – the man at the center of the Pizzagate scandal:

LOOK WHAT I FOUND: JOHN PODESTA THANKS EDITOR ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORN!



In 2017, John Podesta thanked Slade Sohmer — The Recount editor arrested for child porn!



Slade’s account has been deactivated so I don’t know what the original tweet read. Needless to say, based off the… pic.twitter.com/BN5lETURHt — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) November 15, 2023

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the former editor-in-chief of the far left news outlet, The Recount, Slade Sohmer was arrested for child sex crimes.

On October 17, during a search at Sohmer’s residence in Otis, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force confiscated a phone containing hundreds of child pornography images and videos, as per an affidavit presented in court. Among the disturbing contents, a video allegedly recorded by Sohmer of a minor being raped was found, according to Berkshire Eagle. Some of the photographs, more than 1,300, and videos in Sohmer’s collection show kids as young as 3 or 4 years old. Along with the photos, police also found text messages that were reportedly sent by Sohmer and shared details on how to kidnap and rape a child. Those troubling conversations, according to Berkshire Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey, added “a level of extreme cruelty” to the case. Shelvey told TheWrap that this is “one of the most egregious cases” she’s ever seen. Sohmer was released after posting a $100,000 cash bail with strict conditions that prohibit any contact with minors and prohibit his use of the internet. “Unfortunately, the nature of these charges do not allow them to ask that he be held without bail,” Shelvey said. Sohmer was charged with two counts of possession and two counts dissemination of child pornography. His attorney, Andrew Levchuk, has not issued any comments regarding the case. Sohmer was previously celebrated for discussing sexuality with elementary kids. In a now-deleted article, far-left Buzzfeed wrote an article praising Sohmer regarding his conversation with a bunch of fourth graders.

I wish I could say I am surprised, but I am not.