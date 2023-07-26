ABC News Reporter, Who ‘Debunked’ Pizzagate, Pleads Guilty to Child Rape

An ABC News reporter who bragged about ‘debunking’ evidence of an elite pedophile ring had pleaded guilty to a sickening array of child sex crimes, according to reports.

James Gordon Meek, 53, who served as a national security journalist at ABC, is scheduled to appear in a Virginia federal court on Friday following his January 2023 indictment on child rape charges. He faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The disturbing crimes were exposed after the FBI conducted a raid on the journalist’s Arlington home in April 2022. FBI officials were alerted by Dropbox in March 2021 of ‘sickening child rape’ materials of minors stored on Meek’s account.

According to the Post, an FBI agent claimed in an arrest affidavit that upon analyzing Meek’s devices, three phone calls were discovered in which the former ABC News journalist was actively making plans to rape various young children.

In a disturbing message that Meek sent, he asked an unnamed user, “Have you ever raped a toddler girl? It’s amazing.”

Before his arrest, Meek regularly wrote hit pieces against Trump supporters, QAnon and ‘conspiracy theories’ such as Pizzagate.

Radaronline.com reports: Other disturbing accusations on exchanges the agency said they found on his devices included Meek sharing his fantasy of “abducting, drugging, and raping” a user as a 12-year-old girl.

The agency claimed Meek had additional pornographic materials on other devices and engaged in online chats with minors.

Meek resigned from his former network immediately following the search conducted at his home.

Meek began his career with ABC News back in 2013. While at the network, Meek won an Emmy award for his breaking news coverage of the 2017 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to joining ABC News, Meek reported for the New York Daily News. While at the latter, the journalist reported breaking news on Al-Qaeda’s plot to bomb New York City’s tunnels in 2006.

Meek additionally served as a senior counterterrorism advisor to the House Committee on Homeland Security in 2011.