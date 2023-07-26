The 18 Yr Old Son Of LeBron James Suffers Heart Attack During Workout

Bronny, the 18 year old son of basketball icon LeBron James, collapsed during a workout in Los Angeles on was rushed to hospital.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” according to a family statement, NBC News“ reported.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James and the rest of the family have been fully vaccinated against covid according to is reports

Back in 2021, LeBron said he researched the covid vaccinations and decided it was “best suited for not only me but for my family and friends.”

LeBron James says he's now vaccinated after being skeptical initially:



"After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends." pic.twitter.com/SZk6WMnzex — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2021

Elon Musk received a mixed reaction when he pointed out the obvious in his response to the news.

He said: “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing…….Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”