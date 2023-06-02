‘Horrific’ John Podesta Snuff Film Circulating on Dark Web – Featuring Madeleine McCann

An extreme snuff film featuring John Podesta and a young girl believed to be Madeleine McCann is circulating on the dark web, according to sources familiar with the material.

The video has been circulating on the dark web since last month, according to reliable sources who have viewed the material and confirm the content is “worse than your worst nightmare.”

Many people are unable to watch the video for more than a few seconds due to the horrific nature of the content, according to sources familiar with the tape.

It is believed Podesta was terrorizing the young girl, deliberately causing the child’s body to release Adrenachrome into her bloodstream, before bleeding her out and drinking the blood during a Satanic ritual.

Adrenochrome is an oxidation product of adrenaline that is extracted fro a living donor’s adrenal gland. According to those familiar with the drug, the high is “intense” and “exotic.”

Reliable sources familiar with the darkest corners of the dark web claim the tape was dropped by an unknown user last month and began attracting traffic early last week. The dark web is a part of the World Wide Web that is only accessible by means of special software, populated by a disproportionate number of pedophiles.

In theory, the dark web allows users and website owners to remain anonymous and operate without trace, however due to the illegal nature of the video and the highly sensitive content, extreme caution is advised before dealing with this file.

Ownership and distribution of a video of this nature is illegal and could result in jail time for those attempting to spread the word about the sickening discovery.

Years before WikiLeaks published John Podesta’s personal emails, revealing his interest in some very questionable things, Andrew Breitbart went on record asking “What’s in your closet, John Podesta?”

What did Andrew Breitbart know?

How prog-guru John Podesta isn't household name as world class underage sex slave op cover-upperer defending unspeakable dregs escapes me. — AndrewBreitbart (@AndrewBreitbart) February 4, 2011

We will never know – he died of a heart attack in 2012 at the age of 43.

Fast forward four years and we broke the news that there was evidence of pedophile “code words” used in emails from John Podesta released by WikiLeaks.

Numerous emails from the Chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign incongruously referred to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, and ice cream in ways the FBI warned are used as code-words by pedophiles.

#podestaemails #sexring ?

"Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?"https://t.co/9BxVDsFwgJ pic.twitter.com/5AfvumRYMh — the deep state exposer extraordinaire (@randomwavefunct) November 3, 2016

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism because these are ways for them to, first, prove they are sociopathic enough to be trusted with great crimes, second, prove that they can trust each other, despite being sociopaths.

Third, they all have the dirt on each other.

Fourth, Satanic ritual abuse is also used to create controllable split personalities, like in the Manchurian Candidate. And fifth, Lucius needs his Loosh.

John Podesta has been hounded by questions about Pizzagate.

Watch:

He’s wrong. It hasn’t been debunked. Not in any real sense of the word anyway. On the contrary, evidence continues to mount.

Here is a photo released by WikiLeaks featuring John Podesta and a team of adults wearing the same clothes. There is also a young girl, the only person in the room wearing different clothes, looking traumatized.

There are many people who say this is a photo of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared on the evening of 3 May 2007 from her bed in a holiday apartment in a resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, sparking what one newspaper called “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history.”

Her whereabouts remain unknown.

It just so happens that John and Tony Podesta were in the area at the time.

This is the $1 million mansion belonging to Clement Freud, a grandson of Sigmund Freud, that sits only 1/3 of a mile from where Madeleine was abducted. While searching for their daughter, the McCann’s were invited to this house many times by Freud, claiming it would get them out of the glaring media.

Police in Suffolk have confirmed the now-known pedophile, Clement Freud, was out of the country when Madeleine was abducted. However, his home had been loaned to two friends of his. John and Tony Podesta.

Police put out e-fit images of suspects wanted for questioning, which bore an uncanny resemblance to the Podesta brothers.

Ask John Podesta and his wretched brother, vacationing in Portugal, here's composite. pic.twitter.com/ZhKIRcKFag — Pinchay the Boneless (@jonygitar) May 23, 2023

And if those two images are damning enough, take a look at the sketch of the alleged possible accomplice.

However these were important people at the time, friends and colleagues of the Clintons, and Jeffrey Epstein, and the police investigation in Portugal were quickly pushed in different directions.

As we noted earlier, Maddy’s whereabouts are still unknown.

When the idea was first floated that there was a massive pedophile ring at highest levels of power, it was almost unanimously rejected by mainstream media and the people alike. No one wanted to believe such a deviant and degenerate collective could exist in the modern world, let alone the United States. Yet, as more was revealed through WikiLeaks and the tireless research by the alternative community, the true sinister depths to which this story goes began to materialize.

And the evidence continues to mount.

The language used by Podesta in his emails is still being used by pedophile communities online, as Project Veritas proved this week.

The elite are far more evil than most people can possibly comprehend. Below is Barbara Marx Hubbard, of the globalist elite “World Future Society” slipping and admitting to eating babies.

The Rock is also on camera ‘joking’ that he likes to eat babies.

And Shia LaBeouf had a mental breakdown and admitted that Steven Spielberg likes to eat babies.

Watch:

Jim Carrey, a few years ago, said Hollywood elites eat children at Christmas.

This goes all the way back to the old Caanite religions whereby families would sacrifice their own children to their demon ‘gods’ Baal and Moloch. These elites, who lockdown our world, enslave us financially and inject us with deadly mRNA gene therapies, worship these ancient deities.

This information has been scrubbed from the internet but it has long been a part of human knowledge. There is an anthropological “encyclopedia” of human sacrifice, The Golden Bough, which is 100 years old and very well-known. It’s briefly glimpsed at the end of Apocalypse Now.

Probably the most famous Satanist of all time, Alistair Crowley, once remarked that the most perfect sacrifice is a young boy of innocence and very high intelligence.

But hey, I am sure he was just joking like The Rock, Shia LeBeouf and Steven Spielberg were joking.

Watch: