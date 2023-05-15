UK Schools Are Secretly Teaching Kids About ‘The Joys of BDSM’

Schools in the UK are secretly teaching children about ‘the joys of BDSM’, according to a shocking new survey conducted by the Civitas think tank.

The survey found that teenagers in Britain are being exposed to hardcore pornographic material in the classroom under the guise of sex education.

The survey also revealed how deeply transgender propaganda has penetrated the British education system.

– 67 per cent have been taught that sex is assigned at birth

– 32 per cent have been taught that a woman can have a penis

– 20 per cent have been taught that a man can get pregnant

– 54 per cent know someone who has changed their gender at school or wants to do so

Summit.news reports: Two-fiftths of pupils have also been taught about “sex positivity,” while nearly a quarter have been given lessons on bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism (BDSM).

The poll also highlights how schools are teaching kids to hate their own country and men in general, with 42 per cent being taught Britain is a racist country and 41 per cent being taught young men are a problem for society.

Schools have been told that they must show parents teaching materials after external groups, including transgender lobby organizations, tried to prevent this from happening.

77 per cent of parents in the poll want the legal right to review all sex education material before their children are exposed to it.

“What is happening in our schools under the guise of relationships and sex education is a population level psychological and social experiment on our children and young people,” said Conservative MP Miriam Cates.

“There is nothing more fundamental or immutable to a person’s identity than their biological sex, and to tell a whole generation of children or allow them to believe that they can somehow change their sex is an experiment with completely unknown – and likely very damaging – outcomes,” she added.

Cates warned how lessons about BDSM “simply opens the door to groomers who win when it becomes normal for children to talk about sexual activity with adults.”

Campaigner Jo-Anne Nadler said the poll underscores how legislation has “opened the door” to radical transgender activists, and “ushered them straight into the classroom.”

The number of children being referred for gender dysphoria has risen from around 250 a decade ago to more than 5,000, underscoring how the education system and popular culture has socially engineered young people to identify as transgender.

Schools are legally bound not to politically indoctrinate children, but LGBT activists have tried to get around this by claiming to be non-political, which is a complete fallacy.

“Too much of today’s schooling seems intent on turning out activists rather than young people confident to develop their own opinions based on established knowledge,” said Nadler.