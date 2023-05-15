Ireland Passes Law Making Independent Media Users ‘CRIMINALS’ Who Are ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’

Ireland’s new law that makes it illegal to view non-mainstream content online will require citizens who break the law to ‘prove themselves innocent in a court of law’.

In an unprecedented move, the Irish Parliament passed the most radical ‘hate speech’ law in the world. The effect of this law will create a chilling effect around any speech in Ireland that authorities consider subversive or non-mainstream.

As currently written, the hate speech law will assume anyone in possession of hateful material can be presumed guilty of wanting to spread it, unless they can prove themselves innocent in court.

Last week, Irish Senator Sharon Keogan released a video explaining the Orwellian powers the bill gives to the Irish police.

Careful Now! Don't be caught with the wrong opinions. This video explains the #Gardai powers under the new #HateSpeech bill. pic.twitter.com/yV44hv3Ns5 — Senator Sharon Keogan (@SenatorKeogan) May 11, 2023

Expose-news.com reports: Two days before, speaking at a Free Speech Ireland event held on 9 May in Dublin, Senator Sharon Keogan said the government’s new hate speech bill is partly designed to keep political dissenters quiet. “You [would be] treated like the local drug dealer,” she said, painting a picture of a scenario where someone comes under suspicion of being in possession of hateful material, resulting in their home being raided and their electronic devices seized.

David Thunder, a researcher and lecturer of political philosophy at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, has also been trying to raise awareness and has highlighted some of a few key elements of the bill in an article HERE. John Waters is another who is urgently trying to get the message out to his fellow Irishmen to sit up and take notice.