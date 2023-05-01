Ireland Passes Law Making It ILLEGAL To Read Non-Mainstream News Sources

Lawmakers in Ireland have passed a new law that will make it illegal for citizens to view or share any non-mainstream media content on their phones and computer devices.

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The new legislation means that anything viewed online that has been deemed “hateful” by fact-checkers will result in prison time for those who have viewed or shared it.

Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet. Merely possessing "hateful" material on your devices is enough to face prison time.



Not only that, but the burden of proof is shifted to the accused, who is expected to prove they didn't intend to use the… https://t.co/DA41PEfvbt pic.twitter.com/UGKWzz66kM — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) April 28, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Elon Musk weighed in on this fascist legislation.

The West lost its roots in Christianity – This is the replacement.

Here is the transcript of the legislation.

The bill passed in Ireland.

Ireland just passed a new bullshit hate speech law. These are the 14 who voted against. Good on them. https://t.co/ibm73gKyQY — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) April 30, 2023

Of course, the bill does not define “hateful speech” and gives legal force to the latest definitions of gender. Any fluctuations can now result in prison time.