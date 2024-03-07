Putin Slams Woke Gender Ideology Destroying the West: ‘There Is Only Male and Female’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the woke agenda being promoted in the Western world that teaches children there are dozens of genders and that biological sex does not exist.

According to Putin, the woke agenda is part of the New World Order’s satanic agenda to spread degeneracy in the West, corrupt the traditional family, normalize pedophilia, and destroy the traditional social and cultural fabric of society.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“We are all equals from the moment of our birth thanks to our mother and our father,” corrected Putin. “That’s precisely how people are born into this world. Today there is no other way despite modern technologies.

As Putin explained “there is only male and female,” and regardless of the fashions and fads that come and go in the West, this biological principal will always remain. Watch:

President Putin slamming wokeness and gender ideology. “There is only male and female.” 👏👏🔥 #VladimirPutin #Putin pic.twitter.com/XQ1z5OjNg7 — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 6, 2024

Putin also gave an address last year in which he exposed the New World Order’s satanic agenda to normalize pedophilia in the West.

“See what they do with their own peoples – the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, mockery of children and pedophilia are declared the norm. The norm of their life, and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages,” Putin said.

“Adults have the right to live as they want, we have always thought like this in Russia and we always will, no one will invade private life, we are not going to do this. But I want to tell them, look at the Holy Scriptures, the main books of all other world religions, everything is said there, including that the family is the union of a man and a woman,” he added.

Putin would go on to call out the attacks against Christianity coming from Western governments whose societies are imploding.

“The Anglican Church, for example, considers the idea of a gender-neutral God. What can we say? Forgive us, Lord, for they don’t know what they do. Millions of people in the West understand that they are leading to a real spiritual disaster. The elites, directly I must say, go crazy, and it seems that they can no longer be treated. But these are their problems, as I said, and we must protect our children. And we will do this, protect our children from degradation and degeneration,” he said.

His comments can be seen here: