‘Pizzagate Is Real’: Former UN Executive Director Drops Bomb on Global Elite

The global elite are a cabal of pedophiles who prey on children according to Calin Georgescu, the former executive director at the United Nations and former president of the Club of Rome, who warns “Pizzagate is real.”

The detailed and extraordinary allegations leveled by Georgescu against his former elite colleagues means the former UN director has become one of the most well-placed whistleblowers in history.

Georgescu spent 17 years working in senior roles at the UN and rubbing shoulders with the elite. He has held various offices within the organization including Senior Fellow, Special Rapporteur as well as Executive Director, and according to Georgescu, the elite are engaged in the worst kind of crimes.

Upwards of eight million children go missing in the world every year and many of them end up in the hands of elite pedophiles who run the world, because as Georgescu explains, the elite use children as a form of currency. Watch:

The implications of Georgescu’s allegations are huge. They threaten to shatter our illusions of powerful people including Presidents, Royalty, Hollywood, and those we trust to run our countries.

The World Economic Forum in conjunction with the UN has ordered governments around the world to move towards decriminalizing child rape and pedophilia.

A new report from the United Nations has called for all forms of drug use and sexual activity to be decriminalized globally – including pedophilia, bestiality and incest.

Written by the International Committee of Jurists (ICJ), UNAIDS and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the report was released on International Women’s Day, with the goal of guiding “the application of international human rights law to criminal law.”

Called the “8 March principles,” the report calls for offenses related to drugs and sex, including pedophilia and incest, to be decriminalized.

According to the legal experts at the United Nations and WEF, laws against pedophilia constitute an attack on the human rights of… wait for it… children. That’s right, according to the globalist elite, the age of consent is a discriminatory concept that discriminates against children who want to have sex with adults.

Minors, of course, cannot truly consent to sex with an adult — something these so-called experts should know.

This is just another evil policy pushed by the globalist elite on the unsuspecting citizens of Western countries. If you are wondering how any adult could possibly bring themselves to argue that laws against pedophilia infringe on the rights of children, then you must remember that to the globalist elite, bad equals good. And we have now reached the phase of their master plan where they are rubbing our faces in it.