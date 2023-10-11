FBI Knew About Hunter Biden’s Child Rape Videos Before 2020 Election, Documents Show

A newly unsealed document has revealed that the FBI knew Hunter Biden’s ‘laptop from hell‘ contained sickening child rape videos and photographs before the 2020 election.

In the weeks running up to the presidential election, the FBI confirmed “that the emails published by the New York Post were legitimate.”

The bombshell admission by the bureau was revealed in a newly released FBI FD-302 form summarizing the FBI’s interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski, who has since blown the whistle on the Biden family, was interviewed by the FBI on October 23, 2020.

NN reports: The FBI interviewed Bobulinski after he was copied on emails from the Hunter Biden laptop archive reported on in the New York Post’s story.

The FBI document, FD-302 form, details the interview with Bobulinski.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee published the lightly redacted document.

Bobulinski told the FBI he knew the emails were legitimate, the form asserts.

He confirmed to agents that he had records of the emails on multiple cell phones.

“In addition, the New York Post recently published HUNTER BIDEN emails in which BOBULINSKI was copied,” the document reads.

“BOBULINSKI’s name was not redacted from the published emails, which put his name in the public domain and caused significant concern for his family’s safety.

The FD-302 form’s contents were first reported by investigative journalist Paul Sperry in a report for the New York Post.

“Nonetheless, BOBULINSKI was aware that the emails published by the New York Post were legitimate because BOBULINSKI was copied on them and had records of the emails on his own cellular devices,” the document adds.

“BOBULINSKI declined to provide his three cell phones to the FBI for imaging.

“BOBULINSKI voluntarily provided the interviewing agents with copies of emails and text messages that were contained on [former Trump White House lawyer Stefan] PASSANTINO’s laptop computer.

“The emails and text messages were loaded onto a flash drive that was in the possession of PASSANTINO,” the document specifies.

The three cell phones Bobulinski brought that contained communications records were no longer in use.

One of the phones Bobulinski was using, a Blackberry Key One, appeared to contain Hunter Biden’s contact information, the FD-302 form says.

Neither of Bobulinski’s two active phones contained information relevant to the “SinoHawk” joint venture proposal with Chinese business associates that led to discussions about Joe Biden’s involvement.

Bobulinski’s counsel Stefan Passantino was present for the FBI interview.

Passantino said there were no attorney-client privileged communications on the flash drive.

FBI examiners observed Passantino loading the documents on the flash drive and ensured the files were properly transferred and saved.

The FBI agents provided Passantino with an FD-597 form in connection with the receipt of the flash drive.

Both the flash drive and original copy of the FD-597 are maintained as a physical 1A file, according to the FD-302 form.

“BOBULINSKI did not want the FBI to forensically image the iPhone, Blackberry Bold, or the Blackberry Key,” the FD-302 form indicates.

“BOBULINSKI used the three devices for personal communications and other business transactions, and he was sensitive about permitting the entirety of the data on the phones to be imaged and retained by the FBI.

“BOBULINSKI was willing to provide forensic reports produced by a forensic expert recently hired by BOBULINSKI.

“The forensic expert had fourteen years of experience, including experience working with the FBI,” the form adds.

“The forensic expert had reviewed the data on the phones and had produced reports on the phones using Cellebrite software.”

Bobulinski asked the FBI to take steps to verify the communications on his cell phones by confirming the make and model of the devices.

The FBI agents reiterated to Bobulinski that he was not obligated to turn the devices over and told Passantino the agents would not be able to selectively search for the relevant texts and data.

On October 15, 2020, The New York Post reported on an email sent by Hunter Biden’s former business associate James Gilliar.

Gilliar asked about holding 10% of a potential equity stake for “the big guy.”

“The big guy” was an apparent reference to Joe Biden, who was not holding political office at the time.

“10 held by H for the big guy?” Gilliar asked his business partners in May 2017.

Bobulinski was one of the business associates on the email thread featuring Gilliar’s question.

Bobulinski has since confirmed that “H” was Hunter Biden and “the big guy” was a code name often used to refer to Joe Biden.

According to Bobulinski, Joe Biden took a 10% cut of the shady deals that was funneled to him by his son Hunter.

Gilliar also apparently sent Bobulinski a text expressing paranoia about Joe Biden’s potential involvement with the joint venture.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face,” Gilliar texted Bobulinski, according to the House Oversight Committee.

“I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

Joe Biden’s name was not listed on ownership forms for the joint venture.

FBI agents confirmed with Bobulinski that Joe Biden was “the big guy” referenced on the laptop, according to the FD-302 form.

“An additional 10% was to be held by HUNTER BIDEN for the ‘big guy,’ which was a reference to JOSEPH BIDEN,” the FD-302 form reads.

“HUNTER BIDEN was going to hold JOSEPH BIDEN’s ownership percentage on behalf of JOSEPH BIDEN.

“JOSEPH BIDEN was not officially listed on the capitalization documentation or legal incorporation documents.

“Instead, BOBULINSKI, HUNTER BIDEN, WALKER, GILLIAR, and JAMES BIDEN were each listed in these documents as holding 20% of the company.”

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post reported on emails from Biden’s laptop related to Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, and Twitter and Facebook censored their story.

The Senate released a report in September 2020 outlining Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings with individuals and entities from Ukraine, Russia, and China.

Joe Biden said the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were a “Russian plan” during an October 2020 presidential debate, an official transcript shows.

The debate took place after the New York Post’s reporting exposed Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Biden’s false assertion was based on a discredited letter written by 51 former intelligence officials who claimed the laptop contents were part of a “Russian disinformation operation.”

The letter didn’t present any evidence to back up the claims.

Several major media outlets, including The New York Times and Washington Post, have independently authenticated the laptop’s contents.

One of the letter’s signatories, former CIA official Michael Morrell, testified to the House Judiciary Committee in April.

Morrell said then-Biden campaign advisor Antony Blinken orchestrated the discredited letter.

Morrell said one of the reasons he signed the letter was to help Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

Blinken is now serving as Secretary of State in the Biden administration.

The House Ways and Means Committee released the FBI FD-302 form in late September alongside a trove of documents substantiating testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.

Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee in May the FBI verified the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as early as November 2019.

“In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime,” Shapley testified.

“The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID.”

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS for what his legal team claims to be illegal disclosures by the IRS whistleblowers in their testimony and cable news interviews.

He is also suing former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Delaware computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, and former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler for disseminating the laptop contents.

The Biden family and its business associates received more than $24 million from individuals and associates from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania, and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo circulated prior to the first impeachment inquiry hearing for President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s personal and business bank records following the hearing.