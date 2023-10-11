CNN Caught Staging Fake Attacks in Israel

CNN has come under fire for fabricating their war reporting out of Israel and staging a fake attack in order to push the official narrative.

In one obviously staged clip from a recent CNN on-the-ground report, an in-studio anchor throws to Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who’s breathing hard while she pretends to hunker down in a ditch to avoid being hit by a “massive barrage of rockets.”

Infowars.com reports: When Ward is finally able to get up, she describes a chaotic scene she claims unfolded nearby, where militants had allegedly shot up vehicles near her and her crew.

“So now I can show you the scene here, this is where those militants first came opening up fire on all these vehicles,” Ward describes, adding, “There’s a baby carriage down there turned over on its side.”

Ward proceeds to claim smoke rising in the distance in Gaza is the result of air strikes and “return fire,” before asking if it’s from rocket launchers, herself unsure.

“Forgive me, it’s a little difficult after being crouched in a ditch to know exactly what’s been going on,” she says.

At this point the jig appears to be up as two plain-clothes citizens casually stroll into the report’s frame showing no concern over any supposed incoming missile strikes.

As she turns to see the people she is like a tic tok influencer angry at the people for unknowingly walking through and ruining her scene. pic.twitter.com/RCjiXMKMOy — Johnny Cashflow (@jkriptow) October 10, 2023

Skeptical social media users criticized CNN, alleging that the footage was “staged.”

I’m skeptical of this video. You have to ask yourself is this video staged for ratings.. it is CNN . Which is propaganda central.. — Mike Kinney🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 NO DM’s (@MikeKin36228783) October 9, 2023

“This reminds me of those hurricane videos where the guy is leaning into the wind, then two guys casually walk by making it obvious the weather guy is faking it,” noted popular X user Wall Street Silver.

This reminds me of those hurricane videos where the guy is leaning into the wind, then two guys casually walk by making it obvious the weather guy is faking it.



At the end of this CNN video, there are some guys just casually walking by. Makes you wonder how staged these scenes… https://t.co/fmMe1bj7U0 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 10, 2023

🇵🇸🇮🇱🚨‼️CNN dramatizes and starts the show from “a ditch” … due to "massive barrage of rockets" near the Israel-Gaza border.



➡️ Just stand up and do your job. So FAKE @CNN pic.twitter.com/fUYKgHoODd — Eye Witness Report 🇳🇬 🇲🇱 🇱🇷 🇬🇳 🇸🇱 🇧🇫 (@muntagab) October 10, 2023

It's almost comforting to know that no matter what's happening in the world you can always expect CNN to bring out the most dramatic fake BS you've ever seen in your life.

This is some of the worst acting I've ever seen. LMAO pic.twitter.com/LEHbRmgT4C — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) October 9, 2023

I don't remember her pulling this stunt when she was in Iraq or Afghanistan. Totally staged, and consistent with CNN's dramatic reporting we've seen before- remember Anderson Cooper standing waist-deep in floodwaters? lol. Baqtiga nagala taga! https://t.co/v6kluVfP3m — Abdelhamed (@AA7asan) October 10, 2023

Veteran here. This shit is fake. CNN staged this. https://t.co/d3GsWg8ycx — Curmudgeon 👽🎸 #BillsMafia (@MyNameAintJonas) October 10, 2023

Others also pointed out CNN has lost all credibility as it has a history of staging fake war reporting and other stunts in the past.

CNN is the boy who cried wolf. I can’t believe anything you share now. My immediate assumption is that this is staged for dramatization. & that’s 100% CNN’s fault. https://t.co/tOCJu5UHNH — Alex (@oldLibAlex) October 9, 2023

CNN fake news shows Anderson Cooper sitting down in low flood waters to deceive the public of the reality of his location to look deeper than it really is. pic.twitter.com/B2WByRV6uU — Wolfnboots (@Wolfnboots) September 15, 2018

That time CNN Nancy Grace and Ashleigh Banfield got caught having a Satellite interview in the same parking lot while acting like they were in different locations.



An instant classic#TheMediaLies pic.twitter.com/wWkUmcWDyj — Redpill Drifter (@RedpillDrifter) October 9, 2023

Leave it to CNN to resort to staged theatrics and deception to throw gas on the fire of an already incendiary situation.