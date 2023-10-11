CNN Caught Staging Fake Attacks in Israel

CNN has come under fire for fabricating their war reporting out of Israel and staging a fake attack in order to push the official narrative.
In one obviously staged clip from a recent CNN on-the-ground report, an in-studio anchor throws to Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who’s breathing hard while she pretends to hunker down in a ditch to avoid being hit by a “massive barrage of rockets.”
Infowars.com reports: When Ward is finally able to get up, she describes a chaotic scene she claims unfolded nearby, where militants had allegedly shot up vehicles near her and her crew.
“So now I can show you the scene here, this is where those militants first came opening up fire on all these vehicles,” Ward describes, adding, “There’s a baby carriage down there turned over on its side.”
Ward proceeds to claim smoke rising in the distance in Gaza is the result of air strikes and “return fire,” before asking if it’s from rocket launchers, herself unsure.
“Forgive me, it’s a little difficult after being crouched in a ditch to know exactly what’s been going on,” she says.
At this point the jig appears to be up as two plain-clothes citizens casually stroll into the report’s frame showing no concern over any supposed incoming missile strikes.
Skeptical social media users criticized CNN, alleging that the footage was “staged.”
“This reminds me of those hurricane videos where the guy is leaning into the wind, then two guys casually walk by making it obvious the weather guy is faking it,” noted popular X user Wall Street Silver.
Others also pointed out CNN has lost all credibility as it has a history of staging fake war reporting and other stunts in the past.
Leave it to CNN to resort to staged theatrics and deception to throw gas on the fire of an already incendiary situation.
