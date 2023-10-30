Soros Caught Funnelling Over $15M to Hamas To ‘Destabilize The West’

Far-left billionaire George Soros has been caught secretly funnelling over $15 million dollars to Hamas terrorists with the intention to “destabilize the West.”

$13.7 million of the money was transferred to a Hamas-linked group called The Tides Center, according to the New York Post. The Tides Center sponsors many of the extremist groups that have justified the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thepostmillennial.com reports: One such organization is the Adalah Justice Project, which posted on Instagram a picture from the attack where a bulldozer tore down a border fence with the caption, “Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison.” It added, “No cage goes unchallenged.” The organization has since begun to call for a “cease fire” and performed a sit-in at the office of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

The report notes that the Tides organization also gave $30,000 to Desis Rising Up and Moving, a co-sponsor of a protest in Bryant Park in New York City that resulted in the arrest of 139 people.

Other Soros-funded, pro-Palestinian groups include Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, which took in $650,000 and $400,000, respectively.

The Arab American Association of New York, which helped with a protest in Bay Ridge Brooklyn called “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine,” saw protestors get violent with police and chant the Hamas slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

In a letter sent to George and Alex Soros, obtained by The Daily Wire, MRC watchdog group Vice President Dan Schneider said, “As the leaders of one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world, we are sure you are aware of President Joe Biden’s statement condemning the recent terror attacks against Israel and its people.”

Schneider pointed out that Biden told Jewish leaders that “Silence is complicity” in the speech, and remarked to the Soros duo that “In light of all of this, your silence is deafening.”

After he listed off several organizations that Soros’s money goes to, he said, “Given that your donations have gone straight into the bloodstream of those who seek to exterminate Jews and push Israel into the sea, it is clear that you have an even greater duty to purge yourselves of your transgressions.” Schneider called on them to “disclose each of your pro-Hamas grantees, publicly disavow every one of them, terminate all your funding to them, claw back previously-transferred donations, and end your war on Israel and the Jewish people worldwide.”

George Soros handed over his $25 billion empire to his far-left son Alex in June, who is now the acting chairman of the Open Society Foundations. At the time, Alex promised he is even “more political” than his father.