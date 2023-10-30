Scientists Declare That Ivermectin Cures Cancer – Media Blackout

Several peer-reviewed scientific studies have concluded that Ivermectin is more effective at curing cancer than traditional Big Pharma approved treatments.

According to scientists, Ivermectin is not only more effective at treating cancer, but its also safer than conventional therapies.

100percentfedup.com reports: Now let’s dig in and I’ll show you everything I’m seeing about Ivermectin and Cancer…

We start on Twitter but we will end with peer-reviewed, scientific studies.

Nine of them, to be exact.

Let’s start here:

Once again, I can only talk about what I would do, but I’m considering going on a high dose Ivermectin treatment once per year as preventative medicine:

Believe it or not, high-dose Ivermectin may very well cure cancer.https://t.co/vwUCWFVqFM pic.twitter.com/OsTXkc90wX — HatRabbit 🎩🐰🐭 (@HatRabbit17) October 7, 2023

And is this why Big Pharma hates it so much?

Knew it.

I said this well over a year ago.

How many times did I tell people to search the NIH site for "ivermectin and cancer" & then read the many the peer reviewed papers? #Ivermectin kills tumors. And cancer. @AprilHunter pic.twitter.com/bIYi6ADs1L — RealAprilHunter (@realaprilhunter) October 4, 2023

Now let’s get scientific….

You know, REAL science, not “Fauci-ism”.

From The Journal of Antibiotics, published 2/15/17:

Read the full article yourself here.

“…unmatched value of an extraordinary drug…”

“…Antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent…”

Folks, that isn’t my take or someone on Twitter or TikTok.

That is a medical journal.

Let’s do another one….

From PubMed:

Read the full article yourself here.

“…led many to describe it as a ‘wonder’ drug.”

Let’s do another…

From the NIH.gov:

Read the full article here.

“…powerful antitumor effects…in a variety of cancer cells.”

I repeat, this is not MY opinion, this is a medical journal!

In fact, there are MANY articles that all come to the same conclusion, across multiple different types of cancers.

Can Ivermectin Treat “Turbo Cancers”? – 9 Ivermectin Papers Reviewed



The drug once labeled “horse de-wormer” is now showing AT LEAST 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action.https://t.co/Nt6kr0j8VH — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 10, 2023

Here are 9 of them, from VigilantNews:

You can see that FULL article over on MakisMD Substack here.