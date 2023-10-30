Scientists Declare That Ivermectin Cures Cancer – Media Blackout

Several peer-reviewed scientific studies have concluded that Ivermectin is more effective at curing cancer than traditional Big Pharma approved treatments.
According to scientists, Ivermectin is not only more effective at treating cancer, but its also safer than conventional therapies.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
100percentfedup.com reports: Now let’s dig in and I’ll show you everything I’m seeing about Ivermectin and Cancer…
We start on Twitter but we will end with peer-reviewed, scientific studies.
Nine of them, to be exact.
Let’s start here:
Once again, I can only talk about what I would do, but I’m considering going on a high dose Ivermectin treatment once per year as preventative medicine:
And is this why Big Pharma hates it so much?
Now let’s get scientific….
You know, REAL science, not “Fauci-ism”.
From The Journal of Antibiotics, published 2/15/17:
Read the full article yourself here.
“…unmatched value of an extraordinary drug…”
“…Antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent…”
Folks, that isn’t my take or someone on Twitter or TikTok.
That is a medical journal.
Let’s do another one….
From PubMed:
Read the full article yourself here.
“…led many to describe it as a ‘wonder’ drug.”
Let’s do another…
From the NIH.gov:
Read the full article here.
“…powerful antitumor effects…in a variety of cancer cells.”
I repeat, this is not MY opinion, this is a medical journal!
In fact, there are MANY articles that all come to the same conclusion, across multiple different types of cancers.
Here are 9 of them, from VigilantNews:
Papers reviewed:
- 2023 Sep.23 – Man-Yuan Li et al – Ivermectin induces nonprotective autophagy by downregulating PAK1 and apoptosis in lungadenocarcinoma cells
- 2023 May – Samy et al – Eprinomectin: a derivative of ivermectin suppresses growth and metastatic phenotypes of prostatecancer cells by targeting the β-catenin signaling pathway
- 2022 Nov – Lotfalizadeh et al – The Anticancer potential of Ivermectin: Mechanisms of action and therapeutic implications
- 2022 Oct – Jian Liu et al – Progress in Understanding the Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Antitumour Effects of Ivermectin
- 2022 Jun – Daeun Lee et al – Ivermectin suppresses pancreatic cancer via mitochondria dysfunction
- 2021 Aug – Shican Zhou et al – Ivermectin has New Application in Inhibiting Colorectal Cancer Cell Growth
- 2021 Jan – Mingyang Tang et al – Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug
- 2019 Sep Intuyod et al – Anti-parasitic Drug Ivermectin Exhibits Potent Anticancer Activity Against Gemcitabine-resistant Cholangiocarcinoma In Vitro
- 2018 Feb – Juarez et al – The multitargeted drug ivermectin: from an antiparasitic agent to a repositioned cancer drug
You can see that FULL article over on MakisMD Substack here.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Soros Caught Funnelling Over $15M to Hamas To ‘Destabilize The West’ - October 30, 2023
- Scientists Declare That Ivermectin Cures Cancer – Media Blackout - October 30, 2023
- Pfizer Covered-Up Tsunami of Vaccine Trial Deaths To Secure Authorization for Public Use - October 30, 2023