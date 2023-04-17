Justin Trudeau Mocks Christians Opposed To Abortion: ‘Do A Little More Praying’

Canadian Prime Minister and WEF Young Global Leader Justin Trudeau has once again signaled his support for abortion, mocking a young man critical of the practice by telling him to do “a little more thinking and a little more praying” on the topic.

The video, which was first posted to social media last week, shows Trudeau engaging in a discussion on a variety of his favorite topics, including euthanasia and abortion, with young people on the University of Manitoba’s Winnipeg campus.

During the exchange, the young man identified himself as a supporter of Maxime Bernier’s libertarian People’s Party of Canada (PPC) because the party is “mostly Christian” and against vaccine mandates. He also told Trudeau that he personally opposes abortion.

Trudeau used a common pro-abortion tactic by questioning the young man on whether he would still oppose abortion even in cases where the pregnancy resulted from rape.

Falling for the rhetorical trap, the young man departed from the pro-life position — which opposes the murder of all children in the womb regardless of circumstance — saying cases of rape is “where it gets complicated.”

“No, no it doesn’t get complicated. It’s either yes, or no,” replied Trudeau.

“Women get raped all the time, and it’s something that we have to take seriously,” added the pro-abortion politician.

The young man replied by saying that he is “split” on the issue, and that he “honestly” doesn’t know whether or not he supports the killing of a child in such an instance.

“Well, it sounds like you need to do a little more thinking, and a little more praying on it,” remarked Trudeau, putting an end to the brief debate.

After the confrontation went viral, Trudeau’s Liberal Party tweeted out additional support for abortion, writing: “We’ll always stand up for a woman’s right to choose.”