Netherlands Allocates 100 Million Euros In Aid To Ukrainian Farmers & Winter Preparation

The Dutch government has announced that it is allocating 100 million euros in aid for Ukraine.

Through the World Bank mechanism, the Netherlands is allocating 100 million euros for guarantees to finance agricultural businesses and generators to help the country survive the coming winter.

According to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of the Netherlands, Lisha Schreinemacher, 40 million euros was being used to support Ukrainian farmers

All this while the Dutch government is doing its upmost to destroy their own farmers.

🇳🇱 The Dutch government announced it will be giving a 100 million euros in aid to Ukrainian farmers. 🇺🇦



All whilst spending billions on the destruction of our own #DutchFarmers.



We’re being ruled by the worst of the worst globalist scum.



Mark Rutte, you make me sick. — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) April 15, 2023

Schreinemacher said the Netherlands would be allocating 40 million euros ($44 million) to the World Bank’s support program for Ukrainian farmers: “Forty million euros will be used specifically for agricultural companies so that they can still buy grain this season or replace destroyed agricultural equipment,” Schreinemacher said.

Yahoo News reports: The remaining funds of 100 million euros are intended for purchasing generators and other purposes – for example, road repairs. Schreinemacher could not say what exactly will the most money be spent on, and noted that the priority for the Netherlands is civilian mine clearance.

Last year, the Netherlands agreed on a package of 2.5 billion euros to help Ukraine in 2023.

In early April, the country’s government announced the allocation of the first aid package in 2023, a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine totalling 274 million euros containing military and humanitarian aid.