Nancy Pelosi & Jen Psaki Believe Putin Is Blackmailing Donald Trump

Nancy Pelosi joined former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show to attack former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Pelosi attempted to revive the debunked RussiaGate conspiracy theory, claiming without evidence, that Russian President Vladimir Putin was blackmailing Trump

During their one to one ‘discussion’ it was implied that Russian President Vladimir Putin had something that “sure seems financial” over the Republican front-runner.

InfoWars reports: During her appearance on former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show Inside with Jen Psaki, Pelosi asked what kind of leverage Putin has on Trump to compel him to call on NATO countries to pay their fair share of funding for the alliance.

“What does [Putin] have on Donald Trump that he’d have to constantly be catering to Putin, telling Putin, go into these countries?” Pelosi wondered.

“NATO countries! NATO was there to stop Russia. To keep Russia out. They have been successful for nearly 75 years.”

“And then we have, what’s his name, I usually have him nameless, saying that he doesn’t support NATO,” Pelosi added.

Trump during a campaign rally earlier this month had called for NATO to pay its fair share of its own defense budget.

“NATO was busted until I came along,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.’ They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer.”

After comparing Trump to Voldemort, the dark wizard villain of the Harry Potter franchise, Psaki then asked Pelosi what kind of blackmail Putin has on Trump.

“I don’t know what [Putin] has on [Trump], but I think it’s probably financial,” Pelosi replied. “It is probably financial. It’s either something financial [Putin] has on [Trump] or something on the come, something that he expects to get.”

Pelosi went on to decry Trump possibly becoming reelected in November.

“We must be sure that he does not step one foot into the White House,” she said. “Not as president, not as anything. He has brought disgrace to the White House, to these presidents.”

“Now we have someone who had the honor of serving in the White House, didn’t consider it an honor, didn’t consider his oath of office to protect and to defend the Constitution,” Pelosi said of Trump.

After the interview, Psaki continued to feed into the baseless RussiaGate conspiracy theory on X.

“Never holds back…This is a fairly extraordinary thing for a former speaker to say about a former president and a Russian dictator (for good reason btw!),” Psaki wrote Tuesday.

The media-driven RussiaGate hoax claiming Trump was a Russian agent or was somehow beholden to Putin has been debunked for years.

As outlined by the Durham Report, RussiaGate turned out to be a conspiracy concocted by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan and FBI leadership, and was unquestioningly perpetuated by the mainstream media.