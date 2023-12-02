Vaccine Pusher Dr. Peter Hotez Warns Disease X Is Coming & Will Be Worse Than Covid

During an interview with Fox News, Nobel-nominated vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez claimed that a new pandemic called “Disease X” was coming soon.

Hotez, who serves as the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, warned that this mystery illness will be worse than Covid-19.

The big pharma shill added that that more jabs will be needed when the next virus hits.

And just how would he know any of this?

🚩 Dr. Peter Hotez Says Experts Are Predicting 'Disease X' is Coming Which Will Be Worse Than COVID-19



"We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call 'Disease X' are going to be arising on a regular basis…I wrote for the Houston Chronicle a couple of months… pic.twitter.com/kN5wwzeotE — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 29, 2023

InfoWars reports: Fox 26 out of Houston, Texas covered the doctor’s warning, airing a video of Dr. Hotez saying, “So, I am very worried that as a nation we haven’t made the full commitment to fully protect the American people.”

A Fox reporter asked Hotez why many experts are predicting a new pandemic more deadly than Covid is around the corner.

“We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call ‘Disease X’ are going to be arising on a regular basis. COVID-19 is just the warm-up act. The next pandemic may not be as severe, but it could be much more severe,” he explained.

While fearmongering about an imminent pandemic, Hotez told Fox viewers that “more vaccines” are the solution to whatever is lurking around the corner.

When Dr. Hotez was asked why there have been so many pandemics over the past decade, he laughably blamed climate change.

Ending the segment, the Fox anchor told viewers, “No one knows when Disease X, the next pandemic, might hit but scientists say it is coming.”

The startling claim a new pandemic is set to hit the planet comes as the Communist Chinese government earlier this week started reintroducing mask and social distancing rules for citizens due to a mystery pneumonia outbreak.