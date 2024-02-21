Top FDA Official Testifies: ‘We Knew mRNA Would Cause Millions To Die’

A top FDA official has blown the whistle on how the agency knew that mRNA vaccines would cause millions of deaths, but deliberately withheld this information from the American public.

Last week, during a House Oversight Committee hearing on improving Vaccine Injury and Compensation Systems, FDA Director at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks confessed that the FDA “probably have not done a good enough job” at keeping Americans informed on the tsunami of vaccine-induced deaths.

Rep. Debbie Lasko pressed Marks on the issue, asking why data reported by the public differs from FDA death and injury counts.

FDA Director Admits Not Doing a "Good Enough Job" at Informing Americans About COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths & Injuries



FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks just acknowledged that "we probably have not done a good enough job" accurately informing Americans about confirmed COVID-19 vaccine… pic.twitter.com/zk6ChbRpUp — Not A Number (@myhiddenvalue) February 19, 2024

Rep. Lesko: “We spoke over the phone back on August 10th of 2021, and I was asking about VAERS because I had lots of constituents reaching out to me saying there were tons of adverse effects, there were thousands of deaths, etc., and they were very concerned. And I asked how many were confirmed. And at that time, you said four. There were four cases that you confirmed deaths that were caused by the vaccine. I suggested, at that time, that the CDC and FDA do a better job of telling the public not just how many cases were reported, but how many were actually confirmed. And just if I heard you right, just recently, you said, ‘Well, we don’t want to give out too much information because of privacy rights.‘ But certainly, we could put out how many were confirmed deaths, couldn’t we?”

Infowars.com reports: Dr. Marks went on to admit the FDA could have done a better job on death stats linked to the jab.

Dr. Marks: “I fully agree with you that we probably have not done a good enough job of communicating sometimes the actual numbers of deaths versus what’s in VAERS. In fact, we just nearly fell prey to it here at this hearing.”

Rep. Lesko pointed out that since the FDA told the public not to trust VAERS data, it should have provided actual accurate figures to the public instead, and asked why this has not yet been done.

Rep. Lesko: “It seems very logical to me that if you’re saying the public shouldn’t count on VAERS because anybody can report to that, which they can, why wouldn’t you as actively report to the public — well, we confirmed this really low number of cases that actually were caused by vaccines. I mean, it’s been years now. Why? Why haven’t you done it?”

Marks claimed the death stats were communicated “in various settings” but that they “perhaps did not go as broadly.”

Dr. Marks: “We did present that in various settings, including at, I believe, at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It was mentioned at our vaccine advisory committee. It perhaps did not go as broadly.”

Rep. Lasko concluded by pointing out the obvious: that withholding data about vaccine injuries and deaths does not instill confidence in vaccines.

“If the goal is to give confidence to people in getting vaccines, why in the world would you just not say, ‘Okay, what we have done is we’ve investigated these deaths, we’ve done this, we’ve done that, and we’ve only found, you know, a handful.’ I mean, it doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

Other key takeaways from last week’s hearing, according to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, were:

• The Biden Administration mandated the COVID-19 vaccine without a sufficient system in place to compensate individuals injured by the policy.

• The FDA accelerated the COVID-19 vaccine approval process to seemingly meet arbitrary mandate timelines set by the Biden Administration.

• Executive branch officials from the CDC and FDA agree that the federal government can never guarantee a vaccine is 100% safe.

• Vaccine injury reporting and compensation systems were not prepared to handle the “avalanche” of injury claims caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

• Shortcomings in vaccine injury reporting and vaccine compensation systems, as well as ineffective government messaging during the pandemic, deteriorated public trust in vaccine safety.