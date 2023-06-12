Alex Soros Vows To Eradicate Conservatives From the Internet: “I’m 100 Times Worse Than My Dad”

Alex Soros has vowed to censor conservatives and independent journalists online “100 times more aggressively” than his father George Soros.

Following news that far-left billionaire George Soros handed full control over his $25 billion empire to his son, Alex laid out his despotic vision for the future of the internet in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I’m way more political,” Alex Soros said, comparing himself to his radical father.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he admitted.

Slaynews.com reports: Soros-funded political action committees have become a major factor in American elections.

George Soros has been the Democratic Party’s largest donor in recent U.S. elections and his funding of smaller local prosecutor races has allowed his to seize control of America’s justice system.

Alex Soros said he is currently working to improve Hispanic and black support for Democrat politicians.

The new leader of the Soros empire has visited Democrat President Joe Biden’s White House at least 17 times since 2021, according to Fox News.

Three visits took place between February 8 and Feb.10, as Slay News reported.

Several top Biden administration officials are listed on the visitor logs as the ones who met Alex Soros.

“Alexander Soros is poised to lead his family’s multibillion-dollar political and philanthropic network,” said Scott Walter, president of Capital Research Center, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Like his father, he cozies up to White House and congressional leaders willing to do the family’s bidding on such issues as crime, immigration, election policy, and more, as the Soroses exploit every type of giving: money to parties, independent expenditure groups, and so-called ‘charities,’” he said.

According to the New York Post, Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation, said the access Alex Soros has to the Biden White House is a major concern.

Howell warns that the Soros family has already “done tremendous damage to our country.”

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western civilization,” he said.

“Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date.”

Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” said the Soros family has its hooks deep in the Biden administration.

“All throughout the White House, there is a Soros hold somewhere, and his son is his father’s new ambassador,” Palumbo said.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said regardless of who is the front man for the foundation and Soros-backed PACS, George Soros is still in charge.

“Don’t be distracted by Alex’s name in the visitor log; it’s a George Soros rep they’re looking to meet with at the Biden White House,” Fitton said.

“He’s still calling the shots.

“It’s his money, his foundations.”