Democrats Vow To ‘Make Sure Trump Dies in Jail’

Democrats have vowed to “make sure President Trump dies in jail” regardless of his guilt of innocence, in an attempt to ensure Trump never gets into political office again.

South Carolina Republican representative Nancy Mace warned on Sunday that the Biden regime are seeking to hand Donald Trump a “death sentence” by sending him to prison for the rest of his life over accusations of mishandling classified material.

“Joe Biden wants to give Donald Trump a death sentence for documents. He’s facing hundreds of years for mishandling documents, and they want him to die in jail,” Mace declared during a Fox News interview.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna calls for the impeachment of Joe Biden for accepting a $10 million bribe from Ukraine and says the FBI can't be trusted to do their job. Rep Nancy Mace accuses Joe Biden of weaponizing the DOJ to impose a death sentence on Donald Trump for documents:… pic.twitter.com/zMymkHkmMe — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 11, 2023

“Every time the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump,” she continued, adding “Most of America sees this for what it is: It’s weaponizing the executive branch to take out your political enemies.”

Summit.news reports: Mace also noted that the likes of Hillary Clinton are “bragging” about a “two-tiered system of justice” where Democrats can get away with the very crimes they accuse their political opponents of committing:

Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

Mace added that the investigation into the Biden family dealings needs to be picked up. “We next need to subpoena more bank records,” Mace said adding “I want to go back to Treasury… I want to re-review the suspicious activity reports, and start to connect those dots because what we do know, the layering, the scheme of shell companies — and it said this in the 1023 document we reviewed on Thursday — they made it complicated. They bragged how it would take the U.S. government ten years to follow the money.”

“If we don’t do anything, it’s lost. This country is lost,” Mace urged.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Colorado GOP Senator Josh Hawley warned that “if the people in power can put in jail their political opponents, we don’t have a republic anymore, that’s the danger we’re in.”

“It is a moment of danger” because the left is “assaulting the very foundations of our nation,” Hawley urged, noting that the next four to six years will determine the fate of the country for the next five or six decades.