Trump Promises ‘Final Biblical Battle’ To Destroy ‘New World Order’

President Trump has promised to “demolish the New World Order” in what will be a “final Biblical battle” in the next few years.

“We are a failing nation. We are a nation in decline. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. It’s totally corrupt and we can’t let it happen,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina this weekend.

“This is the final battle,” he continued, adding “With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.”

“We will roll out the fake news media, we will expose the RINOs for what they are, we will defeat Joe Biden and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”

“We’re going to liberate our country. The silent majority is rising, and under our leadership, the forgotten man or woman will never be forgotten again,” Trump promised.

Watch:

Full event: