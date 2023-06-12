Biden Accused Of US Flag Code Violation by Putting Pride Flag Front & Center At WH Event

Joe Biden and his administration are being slammed online for an alleged US Flag Code violation after displaying a rainbow-colored Pride flag on the White House.

The president revealed a display featuring a rainbow-colored Pride flag flanked by two American flags during a pride month event at the White House on Saturday.

Fox News reports: President Joe Biden’s administration is receiving backlash online over its Pride Month display at the White House on Sunday as many Twitter users are saying it violates the U.S. Flag Code.

Twitter users argue the display violates a section of the U.S. Flag Code that mandates the American flag be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants.

“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” wrote Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Fitton went on to cite U.S. Flag Code §7. (e), which reads, “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.