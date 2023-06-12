Biden Lauds ‘Extraordinary’ Courage Of Gay & ‘Transjester’ Americans At WH Pride Event

US President Joe Biden held a “Pride Month 2023” event on the White House lawn Saturday surrounded with rainbow motifs and Pride flags.
Biden told the crowd: “You’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known. And I’ve known a lot of good folks……You set an example for the nation — and quite frankly for the world.”
Biden accidentally came up with a new colloquialism for LGBTQ folk: “Transjesters.”
