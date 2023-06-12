Biden Lauds ‘Extraordinary’ Courage Of Gay & ‘Transjester’ Americans At WH Pride Event

US President Joe Biden held a “Pride Month 2023” event on the White House lawn Saturday surrounded with rainbow motifs and Pride flags.

Biden told the crowd: “You’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known. And I’ve known a lot of good folks……You set an example for the nation — and quite frankly for the world.”

Biden tells the audience at his Pride Month event: "I see more courage on this lawn than any time I've seen in the recent past" pic.twitter.com/TcDvOCxotX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023 InfoWars reports: Biden claimed he’s seen “more courage on this lawn than any time I’ve seen in the recent past.”



“You know, we all move forward when we move together with your joy, with your pride lighting the way,” he continued. “So today, let us proudly remember who we are — the United States of America.”

Biden accidentally came up with a new colloquialism for LGBTQ folk: “Transjesters.”

BIDEN: "I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military" pic.twitter.com/GhVYmrAtxn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023 Biden also went on an absurd rant falsely claiming gay Americans across the U.S. are being thrown out of restaurants for their sexual identity.

Biden continues making things up: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America." pic.twitter.com/KYvkkZpWWk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023 The puppet president unveiled funding to support “address the L-G-B-Q homelessness.”

Biden unveils funding to "help families support and affirm their kids" and "address the L-G-B-Q homelessness" pic.twitter.com/T6BNc30wni — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023 Apparently the Biden regime even violated U.S. Flag Code when prominently displaying the woke “Progress Pride” flag flanked by two American flags on the White House

US flag code decrees that the American flag must always be in the dominant, not subservient position.



Joe Biden “Commander and Chief” defaced the American flag by flanking the alphabet cult flag at the White House today.



The enemy is inside the castle walls. pic.twitter.com/EFSjNhmJ2E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2023