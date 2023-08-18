Kids Who Believe They Are Trans Have ‘A Mental Health Problem’ Says Vivek Ramaswamy 

If a child believes they are transgender, then they are really suffering with a mental health issue according to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

The the ‘anti-woke’ candidate added that it is “inhumane” to affirm their misguided belief.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During an interview with The Blaze Ramaswamy said:“When a kid is saying their gender doesn’t match their biological sex, they’re going through a mental health struggle. That’s a mental health condition”

Summit News reports: He continued, “The compassionate thing to do is not to affirm that confusion — that is not compassion, that is cruelty. The compassionate thing to do is figure out what’s going wrong in that kid’s life.”

“The fact that that is now beyond the pale to even explore shows how far we’ve gone as a culture,” the candidate urged.

“It is inhumane and barbaric that we live in a culture that lets this happen to children, and if we don’t learn from those mistakes, we only have ourselves to blame,” Ramaswamy further asserted.

“If you’re an adult and want to dress how you want, I’m not going to stop you. But you’re not going to change our language, our sports, how we sort locker rooms, and you’re certainly not going to change the way we indoctrinate our children,” he emphasised.

Watch:

When someone says they’re trans, it usually means *something else* is badly wrong in their life. Let’s abandon the farce that the “humane” thing to do is to affirm their confusion, rather than to actually help. It’s inhumane. pic.twitter.com/cKVRUnKuaq — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 16, 2023

The comments come in the wake of Ramaswamy schooling a ‘LGBTQ+’ reporter who confronted the candidate, demanding to know his views on the “LGBTQ+ community.”

Ramaswamy told the person that he doesn’t “think it’s one community,” explaining that as far as he can tell “Trans is fundamentally in tension with gay, if you ask me.”

He then went on to provide a stark reality check for the activist: