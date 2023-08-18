Vivek Ramaswamy Warns ‘America on Brink of Civil War’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has warned that America is on the brink of a massive civil war that will permanently change the landscape of the country.

In a new interview with Tucker Carlson, Ramaswamy discusses his views that the Deep State have been lying to the American people about the events of 9/11 and other major events, and warns that a major reckoning is about to occur.

“It’s not okay for the government to lie to us. In a democracy, it’s poison and it corrodes the system that we revere: democracy.

Summit.news reports: But his main themes were on the public’s dwindling trust in the government, the need for hard truths, and historical shifts in power dynamics.

“We’re going to have a reckoning. I think that reckoning is likely going to be 2024.”

Our ‘establishments’ refuse to give us the truth, Ramaswamy says “we can handle the truth,” extending the analogy to a new American Revolution:

“we, the people live in a moment where the government believes that citizens of this nation cannot be trusted with the truth.”

Ramaswamy then tells Carlson:

“I think there is a bipartisan consensus in this country right now that we the people, we can’t handle the truth,” “It’s like Jack Nicholson at the end of movie, right? You can’t handle the truth, you need me on that wall. My view, my basic view in this campaign is no, we don’t need you on that wall and yes, we can handle the truth.”

He goes on:

“I think we’re on the cusp of chaos, there is definitely something going on… we are in a fall of 1775, spring of 1776 moment…”

But warns “there’s a lot of ways that energy can go…”

“…there’s a dam that’s going to break and the river’s going to go somewhere… I hope it leads towards national revival rather than… other places where this could go.“

Ramaswamy emphasizes the importance of addressing defense vulnerabilities, both nuclear and cyber, and discusses China’s influence and the Taiwan issue(consummate the co-dependent relationship with China, aware that Xi is pushing for a deal where he gets to make our stuff – via Taiwan – and in return, gets our IP).

With regard to foreign relations: the Republican candidate raises concerns about driving Russia closer to China – due to the arming of Ukraine – which is perceived as a major military threat. Additionally, he points out America’s dependence on an island nation off China for its modern way of life and debates surrounding the Ukraine war and economic dependence on China.

(“I will not send our sons and daughters to die over somebody else’s nationalistic dispute in the Ukraine war,” the candidate said, suggesting instead to reopen economic ties, and commit to NATO constraint.

, Hunter Biden‘s business dealings, and what really happened on January 6th.

He will be about as popular among the deep state-ers as Trump.

Ramaswamy also told Carlson that the modern LGBTQ movement is a “religious cult,” making people justify their beliefs despite them disconnected from logic.

“These are cult-like belief systems. Right, because if it’s a religious cult, then you don’t have any obligation to logic if you’re subscribing to a religion,” he said. “And the worst religions are the ones that fail to recognize themselves as religions … The most dangerous religions of all are those that claim to be secular but are actually religious in their conviction.”

Finally, Ramaswamy reflects on his campaign:

“I’d rather lose some election than to play some political snakes and ladders of what we’re supposed to say,” he said. “And I think that that’s really one of the questions at issue today as it was in 1776. Do we believe that the public can be trusted with the truth? Whatever the truth is, just give me the hard truth.”

Watch the full video: