Biden To Overturn Death Penalty of 9/11 Architect

The Biden administration has agreed to overturn the death penalty of a terrorist identified as the main architect behind the 9/11 attacks along with four of his co-conspirators.

Biden’s Department of Defense and the FBI alerted several 9/11 victims’ families that the extremely dangerous terrorists who murdered 3,000 Americans are likely to have their death sentences overturned through plea deals.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who helped organize the 9/11 attacks with Osama bin Laden, has been incarcerated at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for years.

He has been securely held at Gitmo along with four other 9/11 terrorists.

Slaynews.com reports: However, repeated delays and legal disputes have postponed the death penalty being applied.

No trial date has been set.

“The Office of the Chief Prosecutor has been negotiating and is considering entering into pre-trial agreements,” the August 1 letter sent to the families stated.

It stated that although no plea deal has “been finalized, and may never be finalized, it is possible that a PTA, in this case, would remove the possibility of the death penalty.”

The families were given until Monday, August 21, to respond to the FBI’s victim services division with any comments or questions about the matter.

Some relatives of the people killed in the terror attacks expressed outrage over the prospect of ending the case short of a verdict.

The military prosecutors pledged to take their views into consideration.

Their views will be presented to the military authorities who would make the final decision on accepting any plea agreement.

Jim Riches, a retired deputy fire chief whose son Jimmy was a firefighter who died as a result of the 9/11 attacks, emitted a bitter laugh when he received the letter.

How can you have any faith in it?” he said.

“Those guys are still alive.

“Our children are dead.”

Former President George W. Bush established the prison and court system at Guantanamo Bay in 2002 following the 9/11/2001 attacks.

However, former President Barack Obama promised to close the center.

During the Obama administration, the number of prisoners was reduced from roughly 250 to 41.

Republicans in Congress blocked Obama’s move to close the detention center.

In early 2021, Democrat President Joe Biden also declared he would close the facility.

In the 9/11 attacks, 2,606 people were reported murdered in the World Trade Center and on the ground.

At least 125 people working at the Pentagon were killed; 265 people were killed aboard the four planes used in the attacks, including eight children.

Medical authorities concluded by August 2013, that 1,140 people who worked, lived, or studied in Lower Manhattan had been diagnosed with cancer as a result of “exposure to toxins at Ground Zero” and the number would grow.