Jimmy Kimmel Says Biden Suffering Cognitive Decline Is a ‘Crazy Conspiracy Theory’

Joe Biden is whip-smart and operating at the top of his game, according to late night host Jimmy Kimmel who described the idea that Biden is suffering from dementia as a “crazy conspiracy theory.”

Kimmel then characterized the belief that Biden’s rambling and nonsensical public appearances are the result of cognitive decline as “some serious crazy talk” being circulated by conservatives.

“So let me get this straight,” said Kimmel. “The same people who believe Joe Biden has dementia and needs Kamala Harris to feed him butterscotch tapioca every night also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest pop star in the world could pop up on the Jumbotron during the Super Bowl during a Kia and a Tostitos commercial to hypnotize her 11-year-old fans into voting for Joe Biden?” “These people think football is fake and wrestling is real,” he added.

Zerohedge report: Kimmel’s attempt to throw in Biden’s very clear cognitive decline with the substantially more nebulous claim that NFL games are being rigged is an interesting way of trying to dismiss something real that is very much harming Biden’s poll numbers.

TRENDING: WEF Unveils 'Flying Microchips' That Can Detect 'Thought Crimes' and 'Disable Your Brain'

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.”



“I'm just telling you what I've heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

As reported last week, Trump has challenged Biden to a cognitive test, although the likelihood of that happening is about as probable as Taylor Swift endorsing Trump 2024.