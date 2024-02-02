Jimmy Kimmel Says Biden Suffering Cognitive Decline Is a ‘Crazy Conspiracy Theory’

Fact checked
February 2, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Joe Biden is whip-smart and operating at the top of his game, according to late night host Jimmy Kimmel who described the idea that Biden is suffering from dementia as a “crazy conspiracy theory.”

Kimmel then characterized the belief that Biden’s rambling and nonsensical public appearances are the result of cognitive decline as “some serious crazy talk” being circulated by conservatives.

“So let me get this straight,” said Kimmel.

“The same people who believe Joe Biden has dementia and needs Kamala Harris to feed him butterscotch tapioca every night also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest pop star in the world could pop up on the Jumbotron during the Super Bowl during a Kia and a Tostitos commercial to hypnotize her 11-year-old fans into voting for Joe Biden?”

“These people think football is fake and wrestling is real,” he added.

Zerohedge report: Kimmel’s attempt to throw in Biden’s very clear cognitive decline with the substantially more nebulous claim that NFL games are being rigged is an interesting way of trying to dismiss something real that is very much harming Biden’s poll numbers.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

He then characterized the belief that Joe Biden is suffering from early onset dementia as part of “some serious crazy talk” being circulated by Republicans.

“So let me get this straight,” said Kimmel.

The same people who believe Joe Biden has dementia and needs Kamala Harris to feed him butterscotch tapioca every night also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest pop star in the world could pop up on the Jumbotron during the Super Bowl during a Kia and a Tostitos commercial to hypnotize her 11-year-old fans into voting for Joe Biden?”

“These people think football is fake and wrestling is real,” he added.

TRENDING: WEF Unveils ‘Flying Microchips’ That Can Detect ‘Thought Crimes’ and ‘Disable Your Brain’

Kimmel’s attempt to throw in Biden’s very clear cognitive decline with the substantially more nebulous claim that NFL games are being rigged is an interesting way of trying to dismiss something real that is very much harming Biden’s poll numbers.

As reported last week, Trump has challenged Biden to a cognitive test, although the likelihood of that happening is about as probable as Taylor Swift endorsing Trump 2024.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.