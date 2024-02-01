Capitol Police: Staffer Who Filmed Gay Sex Tape in Hart Senate Building ‘Did Not Commit Any Crimes ‘

Capitol Police have announced they are closing an investigation into the gay sex tape filmed in a Capitol Hill hearing room without pressing any charges, because there is apparently “no evidence that a crime was committed.”

While January 6 political prisoners are receiving lengthy prison sentences for walking in an orderly fashion through Congress, it appears the Capitol police consider the US Senate building open for gay sex orgies.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

“After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” the statement added.

In December, The Daily Caller published censored portions of an extremely explicit sex tape showing two men having sex on the dais of a hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building.

CBS reports: Reports soon identified one of the men involved as a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat. Cardin’s office confirmed that Capitol Police were investigating, and said the staffer in question was “no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

Capitol Police said the hearing room was not open to the public at the time the video was filmed, but “the congressional staffer involved had access to the room.”

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, the well-connected ex-Democratic Senate aide has escaped justice, despite defiling the halls of Congress

The agency also said the former staffer refused to cooperate with the investigation.

“The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met. The congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light,” the statement said.

In December, Cardin said he was “angry” and “disappointed” by the incident.

“It’s a breach of trust,” he said. “It’s a tragic situation, and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration.“