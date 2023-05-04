New York To Track Residents Food Consumption In Its Fight Against Climate Change

The people in charge of New York are planning to track and dictate what the residents eat because of the so called ‘climate crisis’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled one of the most intrusive plans to date.

His administration plans to track the “carbon footprint” of New Yorkers based on the types and quantities of foods they eat, in order to achieve a food-based emissions reduction of 33 percent by the year 2030.

This just happen to be on track with the World Economic Forum….

Armstrong economics report: The Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice wants the people to eat more plant-based meals and will incorporate food consumption into greenhouse gas emission metrics. The private sector is also expected to reduce its food emissions by 25% by 2030. Hospitals and schools in NYC have rolled out approved menus that are largely plant-based. The plan is to track EVERY individual household’s food consumption and carbon footprint.

New York is joining a larger network of C40 cities that were provided unlimited power to track their citizens under the premise of climate change. Adams wants to see the type of food residents are consuming and will place them in “good” or “bad” categories. Both the IRS and American Express announced it is partnering with the mayor’s office because this is a blatant attempt to TRACK EVERYTHING YOU DO and CONTROL YOU. American Express and other credit companies could begin reporting on how much you spend on “bad” groceries, textiles, and other goods. The tracking will be easier once they push us into a CBDC but they are now seeing how far they can go and using the cities as testing grounds. The IRS may tax you according to your carbon footprint, similar to the social credit score that we see in China. You will have nothing but I don’t think you will be happy.