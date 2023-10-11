Zelensky Says Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Is To Blame For Israel Gaza Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed the Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the unfolding war between Israel and Gaza.

Speaking about Hamas’s brutal onslaught against Israel on Saturday, Putin had voiced his concern at the “catastrophic increase” in the number of civilian victims in both Israel and Gaza.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Russian president called the creation of a Palestinian state “necessary” and suggested that the new war between Israel and Hamas demonstrated the “failure” of US policy in the Middle East.

Zelensky, responded by accusing Moscow of supporting Hamas.

In a video posted to social media Monday, the Ukrainian western puppet laid blame for Hamas’ siege against Israel on Russia, whom he claims has been wanting to instigate a war in the region.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy blames Israel's war on terror on Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"Russia is interested in triggering a war in the Middle East." pic.twitter.com/YnNRFqfryZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 9, 2023

On a post to X on Monday, he stated: “We have data very clearly proving that Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East. So that a new source of pain and suffering would erode global unity and exacerbate cleavages and controversies, helping Russia in destroying freedom in Europe.”

He continued “We can see Russian propagandists gloating. We can see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly extending a helping hand to those who attacked Israel,” he continued.

“All of this represents a much greater threat than the world is currently aware of. The world wars of the past were triggered by local aggressions.”

“We know how to counter this threat. We have already prepared the necessary steps. And our primary goal is to protect the need for maximum global unity”

We have data very clearly proving that Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East. So that a new source of pain and suffering would erode global unity and exacerbate cleavages and controversies, helping Russia in destroying freedom in Europe.



We can see Russian… pic.twitter.com/TLW94hKc9e — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 9, 2023

InfoWars reports: The Ukraine president went on to point the finger at Russia for being an ally of Iran, who’s also being blamed for the confrontation, saying: “We see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly supporting those who attacked Israel… And all of this is a much greater threat than the world currently perceives.”

“We are preparing the appropriate steps. And most importantly, we are defending the need for maximum unity in the world,” he stated, evidently unaware of the irony of calling for unity while simultaneously demonizing Russia.

“I am grateful to all the leaders and states who are now fully aware of the danger and are ready to work together to keep the situation under control to give the obvious sponsors of terror from broader interference,” Zelensky concluded, likely referring to Russia.

The Ukrainian president is predictably attempting to insert himself between the chaos of the two warring nations to keep his own conflagration with Russia from being replaced as the next “current thing.”