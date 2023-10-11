Neocons Call On Biden To Bomb Iran

Lindsey Graham and Liz Cheney have called on President Biden to launch attacks against Iran.

The Neocon senators want the US military to start bombing Iran amid reports that the Islamic nation helped Hamas plan its ‘surprise attack’ against Israel.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars reports: Cheney, daughter of the infamous anti-Iran war hawk and former Vice President Dick Cheney, called for the U.S. to engage in a direct military conflict with Tehran following unconfirmed reports Hamas decapitated 40 babies in the Israeli border village of Kfar Aza.

“Hamas murdered babies. They raped and murdered women. They slaughtered grandmothers and posted the murders to social media. Hamas must be destroyed, along with their terrorist masters in Tehran,” Cheney wrote.

Note: The Los Angeles Times has retracted allegation from columnist Jonah Goldberg that Hamas was raping women, stating “for the record” that “such reports have not been substantiated.”

Hamas murdered babies. They raped and murdered women. They slaughtered grandmothers and posted the murders to social media. Hamas must be destroyed, along with their terrorist masters in Tehran. There is no moral equivalence here. America stands with Israel. https://t.co/iBIwV1mR50 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 10, 2023

“There is no moral equivalence here. America stands with Israel,” she added.

Sen. Graham, known for calling for war with Iran over the last decade, likewise called for targeted airstrikes against Iranian infrastructure for every American hostage killed by Hamas.

“For every Israeli or American hostage executed by Hamas, we should take down an Iranian oil refinery. The only way you’re going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable,” Graham told Fox News on Monday.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 🇮🇷 In the Fox News report, Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that the United States should start bombing Iran. pic.twitter.com/gvcquQfYJQ — Angelo Giuliano (@Angelo4justice3) October 9, 2023

“How much more death and destruction do we have to take from the Iranian regime?” he continued. “I’m confident this was planned and funded by the Iranians. Hamas is a bunch of animals who deserve to be treated like animals. So if I was Israel, I would go in on the ground — there is no truce to be had here — I would dismantle Hamas. This is the best opportunity Israel has to destroy Hamas. Take it to the Iranians.”

“It is now time to take the war to the Ayatollah’s backyard,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Hamas claimed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard helped the Palestinian jihadist group plan its attack on Israel and green lighted the operation last week from Beirut.

“Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon, they said,” WSJ reported.

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denied that report on Tuesday, claiming Iran played no role in Hamas’ attack and the group worked alone.

“The supporters of the Zionist regime (Israel) and some people in the usurping regime have been spreading rumours over the past two or three days, including that Islamic Iran was behind this action. They are wrong,” he said in a speech at a military academy.

“Of course, we defend Palestine, we defend the struggles,” he added, urging “the whole Islamic world” to “support the Palestinians.”

He also emphasized that the West is “betting on a losing horse” by supporting the normalization of the state of Israel in the Middle East.

“The definite position of the Islamic Republic is that countries that make the gamble of normalization with Israel will lose. They are betting on a losing horse,” Khamenei said.

Despite his belief Iran was involved in the attack, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called out the neocons’ impulse to go to war, noting that similar hasty actions and lies by the establishment led to the disastrous and protracted Iraq War.

“Without question, Iran had their hands in this. But if you remember after 9/11 there are people who wanted to attack Iraq. They said Iraq did 9/11. Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. Let’s see where the facts lie and let’s investigate this,” Paul urged.