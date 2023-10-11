Lindsey Graham Says US Must Escalate Israel-Hamas War and Start WW3 For Peace

The US must escalate the Israel-Hamas war by launching an urgent attack on various enemies in the Middle-East including Hamas and Iran and drawing Russia and China into the war, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who said that peace in the world will not be achieved unless the US approaches the conflict as another world war.

Appearing on CNN Tuesday, Graham claimed that the threat Hamas poses will require an exhaustive approach from the US that he likened to how Hitler was defeated to end World War II.

According to the South Carolina Republican, the tactics used to end World War II with the Germans and Japanese would have to be used in this current flare-up.

“This was a coordinated land-sea-air attack that had months into making,” he said. “There’s no way in the world that this happened without Iran knowing. If you know the relationship between Iran and Hamas, that’s impossible to believe. I think The Wall Street Journal’s reporting will prove to be correct over time. But try to put this in context. You had a lot of people on the show that broke your heart. Here’s where Israel finds itself. It’s almost like World War II.”

“Gaza has been radicalized over generations,” Graham continued. “I think we can do business with the Palestinian Authority. We can’t do business with Hamas. So, Israel is going to have to go in and dismantle Hamas, like we took down the Germans and the Japanese. They’re going to have to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and build up a new generation that will be better for the Palestinian people in Gaza and better for Israel.

According to Graham, the US is responsible for leading this military action.

“It’s going to take a destruction of Hamas like we destroyed the Third Reich and a reoccupation to get a new generation of people who really do buy into peace. And as long as Iran goes unchecked, nothing changes.”

Graham also reiterated his call for a strike on Iranian oil infrastructure to escalate the situation.

“Yes, so, if there’s an escalation, Abby, if there’s people’s throats being cut on television as Israel goes into Gaza, and they’re threatening to kill the hostages if Hezbollah is unleashed on Israel in the north, it will be because Iran is supporting that,” he said. “If you don’t get the connection between Iran and this terrorist activity by Hamas and Hezbollah, you’re missing a lot. This is a terrorist state that has American blood on its hands. It is now time to dismantle the financing system of terrorism if this war escalates. Yes, I would do the joint military operation. I would tell the Iranians today if the war escalates, you will pay a price. You will be out of the oil business.”

“I want to be crystal clear on that,” Graham added. “And if we don’t do that, what do you expect to happen in the future? Do you expect Israel to forgive and forget? Biden didn’t mention one word about Iran today. And I want to support the president. I’m supporting the Saudi-Israel peace deal. Israel made peace with several Arab countries through the Abraham Accords. I want to help the Palestinians we can do business with as part of a Saudi-Israel peace deal. But I’m tired of letting Iran — I think they did this to stop the Saudi Arabia peace negotiations, the Iranians. I don’t want to reward them. I want to punish them.”