Drag Queen Parody Of The Last Supper At Olympics Opening Ceremony Sparks Outrage

A performance at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris has sparked outrage and been accused of mocking Chritianity with a drag queen paradoy of the Last Supper.

18 drag queen performers re-created the scene, a depiction of Jesus Christ’s final meal with his disciples before his crucifixion.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

In a post on X the Oympics said that the burlesque performance was an “interpretation of the Greek God [of wine and festivity] Dionysus” to make viewers “aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings”

Olympics: The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/2vnMNrlmMi — Paris 2024 Olympics (English) (@OlympicsParis) July 26, 2024

In another post Journalist Kyle Becker said: “The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian. The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren’t welcome”.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian.



The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.



The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

News 18 reports: Prominent US figures and political commentators condemned the act, arguing it disrespected Christianity and sent a message of exclusion to the 2.4 billion Christians worldwide. US radio host Clint Russell stated, “Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples with men in drag is unacceptable.” “The transnational Left have contempt for Western civilization,” said Tom Fitton, the president of US-based NGO Judicial Watch.

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

🇫🇷AN ABOMINATION🇫🇷



The opening ceremony of the Olympics mocked Jesus by recreating "The Last Supper' with drag queens, a gay Smurf, and a few children sprinkled in there just for fun.



Clearly overt pagan, satanic symbolism.



And they call us conspiracy theorists. pic.twitter.com/ZDHERLl9od — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) July 26, 2024

Paris Olympic’s defence

In their defence, Paris Olympic organisers claimed the show aimed to humorously underline the absurdity of violence among humans. However, the backlash continued, with some commentators expressing concerns about the broader implications of mocking religious traditions in a public forum like the Olympics. The ceremony also included other controversial moments, such as a depiction of a “headless” Marie Antoinette and a scene suggesting a sexual encounter at France’s national library, FOX News reported.

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname



À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

Conservative French politician and European parliament member Marion Marechal, warned international viewers that this polarising display does not entirely represent French people. “To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname,” she wrote.

During another part of the opening ceremony, a pale horse raced at full speed with a rider wearing an Olympic cape.

The appearance of the pale horse sparked fears of an impending armageddon. Hundreds of social media users say they they believed it symbolized the pale horse spoken of in the Book of Revelation in the Bible