Behold a Pale Horse: Paris Olympics Sparks Fears of Impending Armageddon

On Friday night, the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony featured a pale horse from the Book of Revelations, sparking fears that armageddon is about to arrive.
During the ceremony, a pale horse raced at full speed with a rider donning an Olympic cape.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Latest Video
The appearance of the pale horse resulted in thousands of social media users stating that it symbolized the pale horse spoken of in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Revelation 6:8 reads, “And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill twith sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.”
WATCH:
Here what users on X had to say about the pale horse:
The Daily Mail reported that despite the bad weather, well over 600,000 people were in attendance at the opening ceremony.
Shortly after the ceremony kicked off, many people in attendance were drenched by a heavy downpour.