Behold a Pale Horse: Paris Olympics Sparks Fears of Impending Armageddon

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
July 27, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News 6
Behold a pale horse - Paris Olympics opening ceremony sparks armageddon concerns.
LinkedInRedditTelegram

On Friday night, the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony featured a pale horse from the Book of Revelations, sparking fears that armageddon is about to arrive.

During the ceremony, a pale horse raced at full speed with a rider donning an Olympic cape.

The appearance of the pale horse resulted in thousands of social media users stating that it symbolized the pale horse spoken of in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Revelation 6:8 reads, “And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill twith sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.”

WATCH:

Here what users on X had to say about the pale horse:

The Daily Mail reported that despite the bad weather, well over 600,000 people were in attendance at the opening ceremony.

Shortly after the ceremony kicked off, many people in attendance were drenched by a heavy downpour.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
About Sean Adl-Tabatabai 18016 Articles
Having cut his teeth in the mainstream media, including stints at the BBC, Sean witnessed the corruption within the system and developed a burning desire to expose the secrets that protect the elite and allow them to continue waging war on humanity. Disturbed by the agenda of the elites and dissatisfied with the alternative media, Sean decided it was time to shake things up. Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Facebook Twitter