President Trump: Sickening Child Rape Videos on Biden’s Laptop “Haven’t Been Exposed Yet”

President Trump claims that “sickening” child rape videos on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” are being covered-up by the FBI and Biden regime.

Trump told a crowd of Republicans at North Carolina’s GOP convention that “the real pictures haven’t been exposed yet.”

Watch:

Trump on Hunter Biden laptop:



"The real pictures haven’t been exposed yet" pic.twitter.com/Xnl1jKfNKr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 10, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Last week Garrett Ziegler, the man who founded the nonprofit research group Marco Polo, created a new site called Bidenlaptopmedia.com.

The site contains thousands of photos of Hunter Biden from 2008-2019.

Extensive Hunter Biden laptop archive with nearly 10,000 photos published on new website https://t.co/ocrJQaHO7U pic.twitter.com/FjWEDpDSCJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2023

Most of the photos from Ziegler’s site have been floating around the web for a while now.

By now, most of Hunter Biden’s pictures and metadata from his laptop have already been published on several occasions.

Which raises a question does Trump have new photos that will expose the Biden family once again?