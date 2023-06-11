President Trump: Sickening Child Rape Videos on Biden’s Laptop “Haven’t Been Exposed Yet”

President Trump claims that “sickening” child rape videos on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” are being covered-up by the FBI and Biden regime.
Trump told a crowd of Republicans at North Carolina’s GOP convention that “the real pictures haven’t been exposed yet.”
Watch:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Last week Garrett Ziegler, the man who founded the nonprofit research group Marco Polo, created a new site called Bidenlaptopmedia.com.
The site contains thousands of photos of Hunter Biden from 2008-2019.
Most of the photos from Ziegler’s site have been floating around the web for a while now.
By now, most of Hunter Biden’s pictures and metadata from his laptop have already been published on several occasions.
Which raises a question does Trump have new photos that will expose the Biden family once again?