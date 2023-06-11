President Trump: Sickening Child Rape Videos on Biden’s Laptop “Haven’t Been Exposed Yet”

June 11, 2023
Trump says sickening child abuse images on Hunter Biden's 'laptop from hell' haven't yet been released.
President Trump claims that “sickening” child rape videos on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” are being covered-up by the FBI and Biden regime.

Trump told a crowd of Republicans at North Carolina’s GOP convention that “the real pictures haven’t been exposed yet.”

Watch:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Last week Garrett Ziegler, the man who founded the nonprofit research group Marco Polo, created a new site called Bidenlaptopmedia.com.

The site contains thousands of photos of Hunter Biden from 2008-2019.

Most of the photos from Ziegler’s site have been floating around the web for a while now.

By now, most of Hunter Biden’s pictures and metadata from his laptop have already been published on several occasions.

Which raises a question does Trump have new photos that will expose the Biden family once again?

