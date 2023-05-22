UK Govt Deported Only 215 Of The 45,000 Illegal Boat Migrants Last Year

Of the tens of thousands of illegal migrants who crossed the English Channel in small boats last year, the British government only managed to remove just over 200 of them.

According to the government’s own figures, the Home Office which is the main immigration enforcement arm of the UK government, was only able to deport 215 of the record 45,728 illegal boat migrants that landed on British beaches in 2022.

Breitbart reports: The striking figures, which were revealed by a Freedom of Information request, mean that the government had just a 0.47 per cent success rate in deporting boat migrants, GB News reported.

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke, who represents the Dover area — the main landing point for the people-smuggler operate boats — told The Sun newspaper: “The number of Channel migrants who are deported or returned is so low it’s not serving as a deterrent.

“That’s why it is vital to stop the boats leaving France in the first place — and migrants picked up in the Channel should be immediately returned to France. The Home Office needs to get a grip on their processing to deport without delay.”

So far this year, some 4,500 people successfully reached English soil after crossing the Channel illegally after over 500 made the often perilous journey in small rubber dinghies set off by people-smuggling gangs operating on the French coast.

Last month, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to France to sign a deal with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which £478 million (€541 million) in British taxpayer money was committed to stepping up beach patrols by French law enforcement over the next three years. However, the Conservative government once again failed to secure an agreement from Paris on the issue of migrant returns.

Macron has been reticent to agree to such a deal, claiming that France cannot agree to a unilateral agreement as immigration policy is ultimately in the hands of Eurocrats in Brussels, who also appear uninterested in agreeing to an arrangement with Brexit Brit

The massive increase in boat migrants arriving and the failure to deport them has seen the government requisition hundreds of hotels across the country to house the supposed asylum seekers, at a staggering cost of over £6 million per day.