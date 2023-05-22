Italy’s Meloni ‘Visibly Annoyed’ After Trudeau Started Pushing LGBT Agenda At G7

Attempts by Justin Trudeau to push his LGBT agenda at the G7 left Italian PM Giorgia Meloni looking “visibly” annoyed according to reports

Trudeau used a meeting with Meloni to lecture about her opposition to gender-ideology.

The Canadian PM said: “obviously, Canada is concerned about some of the (positions) that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights…..but I look forward to talking with you about that.”

Brietbart reports: Sparks are reportedly flying at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, with a comment on LGBT issues by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being described as leaving his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, looking visibly annoyed.

Since assuming power last year, Meloni has been steadily pushing Italy to the right on various social issues, including LGBT ideology, something that has seen her party rise to commanding heights in popularity polling.

Such popularity does not appear to have impressed substitute drama teacher-turned-leader of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who reportedly lashed out at Meloni’s successful dismantling of progressive ideology in the country.

“Obviously, Canada is concerned about some of the (positions) that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights,” Trudeau is reported as publicly saying at the meeting, adding that he looked forward to talking with Meloni about the issue.

It did not appear that the Italian PM felt the same way, with those present at the meeting describing her as looking “visibly annoyed”, according to POLITICO.