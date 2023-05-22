Officials Say Mysterious Tremors In Demark Caused By Acoustic Waves From Unknown Source

A series of minor tremors that were recently recorded on the remote Danish Baltic island of Bornholm have left scientists baffled.

On Saturday last week, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said it had received “more than 60” reports from people on Bornholm about “earthquake-like tremors”

The scientists are now saying that the mysterious tremors were caused by ”acoustic pressure waves from an unknown source.”

The Epoch Times report: At first the tremors were thought to have been caused by earthquakes. Then, seismologists theorized that they originated from controlled explosions in Poland, more than 140 kilometers (nearly 90 miles) to the south.

On Monday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), an official body that monitors the underground, said the tremors were “not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere.” However, they came from “an unknown source.”

“The seismologists can report that it is unlikely that the tremors originate from a controlled explosion in Poland, which was carried out shortly before the first reports of tremors on Bornholm,” the body known as GEUS said in a statement.

