Mel Gibson: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing Pedophile Ring

Mel Gibson is living in fear for his life after vowing to expose an elite pedophile ring operating at the heart of the Hollywood system. According to Gibson, Hollywood elites have already tried to cancel him, silence him, and destroy his career – none of which worked because we, the people, understand that he is telling the truth.

Mel Gibson enraged the establishment in 2017 by going on record denouncing Hollywood as a “den of parasites” who “feast on the blood of kids.”

The mainstream media quickly pounced on Gibson’s revelations, deployed fact checkers including Snopes to declare the comments fake news, and proceeded to delete every video and article from the internet. Orwell warned us that in the future the elites would “memory-hole” inconvenient information. And this is exactly what the elites did with Gibson’s revelations about Hollywood.

In short, Mel Gibson’s voice was silenced.

Now, six years later, Mel Gibson has now declared that he has “nothing left to lose” and is determined to play his part in eradicating the evil of elite pedophilia and child trafficking – regardless of the personal consequences.

Sound of Freedom tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former CIA operative, who quits his job as a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations. Early reports indicate the film exposes VIP pedophilia and child trafficking.

Tim Ballard recently told a crowd at the Utah Eagle Forum 2023 Annual Convention that the four-part docuseries, executive produced by Tony Robbins, was nearing completion, and he also revealed that Gibson has dedicated his life to saving children from elite pedophiles.

The mainstream media are terrified of Gibson’s new role and they are doing everything they can to mislead the masses. According to fact checkers, Mel Gibson isn’t involved in the Sound of Freedom. They are even claiming he has denied his involvement – through an unnamed, anonymous source, of course.

Why are they lying so blatantly about Gibson’s role in the Sound of Freedom? Because they are terrified of what he is going to expose.

According to Gibson, they are running cover for the dark forces who are determined to silence him. They are so determined to silence him and suppress this film, they don’t want the mainstream audience to have any idea the film exists at all.

Kari Lake met with Gibson and they talked about the horrific child trafficking that is taking place around the world.

We talked about the tragedy at our border and the horrific child trafficking that’s happening the day this photo was taken.



Mel Gibson’s heart and soul are in the right place.

We are praying for you and rooting for you.

God bless you Mel! https://t.co/GLO8GcOEte pic.twitter.com/jIaYEmur2M — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 7, 2023

We have to join with brave patriots like Kari Lake in refusing to cower before the elite and their attack dogs in the mainstream media.

Child trafficking is America’s dirty secret and the elite don’t want you to know the full scale of the epidemic.

Millions of children go missing every year, hundreds of thousands in the US alone, with many of them falling into the hands of predators who traffic them through pedophilia networks where the children suffer unimaginable horrors.

Sex trafficking—especially when it comes to the buying and selling of young girls—has become big business in America. In 2011, it was the fastest growing business in organized crime and the second most-lucrative commodity traded illegally after drugs and guns.

Consider this: every two minutes, a child is exploited in the sex industry.

As investigative journalist Amy Fine Collins notes, “It’s become more lucrative and much safer to sell malleable teens than drugs or guns. A pound of heroin or an AK-47 can be retailed once, but a young girl can be sold 10 to 15 times a day—and a ‘righteous’ pimp confiscates 100 percent of her earnings.

As Ernie Allen of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children points out, “The only way not to find this in any American city is simply not to look for it.”

Where did this appetite for young children come from?

Look around you.

Children have been sexualized for years now in music videos, on billboards, in TV ads, and in clothing stores like Target. Marketers have created a demand for young flesh and a ready supply of hyper-sexualized children.

As Hollywood veteran James Woods said this week, Hollywood is “one hundred times more evil” than your worst fears.

And Hollyweird, as Gibson has always known, is at the heart of evil in this world.

Unlike most stars, Gibson was not seduced by the evil. Here he is years later, still refusing to buy into the evil system.

After taking a breather, Gibson came back and decided he wasn’t going to play by Hollywood’s rules anymore. He defied the studio system and made the epic Passion of the Christ. And now he is doing it again by collaborating with Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel and making Sound of Freedom.

The entertainment industry and the mainstream media, working on behalf of the elites, are determined to keep the epidemic of pedophilia under wraps. They are determined to continue denying there is a problem here, despite the evidence of millions of children going missing every year.

Brave patriots like Mel Gibson, Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel are determined to bring this epidemic to light.

There is no doubt the mainstream media will try and cancel Mel Gibson all over again. If they cannot silence him in this way, as he believes, then the dangers for Gibson could be far more serious.

It is important that we support him and his work and do not let the mainstream media smear him with lies and fake news.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to continue reporting on the real news. But we need your help. Subscribe to the channel and help us spread the news far and wide. To support the channel and to access exclusive and uncensored content, join the People’s Voice Locals community. I hope to see you there.

