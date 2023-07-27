British Spy Chief Confesses: ‘COVID Was Engineered To Depopulate the Planet’

The former head of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) has warned the public that Covid was engineered by scientists in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to “depopulate the planet.”

Sir Richard Dearlove claims there was evidence to indicate that the coronavirus had been “tailored” to spread rapidly around the world before being deliberately leaked from the Wuhan lab.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dearlove, who headed MI6 between 1999 and 2004, admitted that analysis of Covid shows that it had been “mucked around with” by virologists to be “highly infectious” among humans.

“All right, put it like this…” Dearlove explains.

“It’s a natural virus that’s been, as it were, mucked around with and the characteristics of things like the spike protein, which make it so highly infectious, also point in the direction of it being somewhat tailored,” he said.

Slaynews.com reports: Dearlove also slammed the cover-up of relevant data by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He argues that any evidence from the Wuhan lab that proves the origins of the virus has already been destroyed by China’s communist regime.

The ex-spy chief blasted the recent investigation by the CCP-linked World Health Organization as “farcical.”

“I think there’s a balance of probability,” Dearlove asserts.

“Obviously, if it cannot be proven, and I don’t think it can because the evidence that could have proved it one way or another has been destroyed, because of the extent of the Chinese cleanup.”

While unlikely, he concedes that “it’s possible” the virus jumped to humans from nature.

However, the former intelligence chief argues that “it’s far more likely, if you’re a scientist, that it was put together.”

“I think the onus is on the Chinese to prove that it’s zoonotic because the evidence strongly suggests to me and a number of eminent scientists that the greater probability is that it’s a lab escapee,” he adds.

Dearlove is now calling for an “open debate” on the origins of COVID-19.

“I think that there is a significant Chinese influence active in this specific area,” he warns.

“China has worked very, very hard in terms of influence in finance to make sure their narrative is dominant,” he emphasizes.

Dearlove told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that the truth about Covid’s origin will soon be exposed.

He said he expects forthcoming books to further outline the argument for coronavirus’ lab origin.

Meanwhile, in America, the lab leak theory was initially discredited by scientific authorities and government officials.

Recently, however, some agencies have endorsed the theory that the virus may have originated in a laboratory.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray back in March, the agency has for quite some time assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident.

In February, the Department of Energy took back its initial assessment and now admitted that its stand was no longer “undecided” but rather “low confidence” in a lab leak being the origin.

In 2021, Democrat President Joe Biden revealed that the intelligence committee had “coalesced around two scenarios” of Covid’s origin.

One of which was the lab leak theory.

The news comes after Republican officials in Florida have just officially designated Covid and the mRNA vaccines as “bioweapons,” as Slay News reported.

The Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) passed a resolution in a landslide vote to ban the vaccines.

The resolution also declares that the COVID-19 virus itself is a “bioweapon.”

The committee is now soliciting support from registered Republicans in the county, state lawmakers, Florida’s Congressional delegation, and Governor Ron DeSantis.