U.S. Military Whistleblower Testifies: ‘Extraterrestrial Bodies Were Recovered From UFO Crash Sites’

Retired Maj. David Grusch testified during yesterday’s congressional hearing into “unidentified aerial phenomena” that the U.S. government has recovered “extraterrestrial” bodies from UFO crash sites.

Grusch’s disclosure came in response to questions from Rep. Nancy Mace, who asked him whether bodies recovered from UFO crash sites were human or alien.

“Non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program that I talked to, that are currently still on the program,” Grusch responded.

Headlineusa.com reports: When Mace asked about evidence that documents his claims, Grush said, “The specific documentation, I would have to talk to you in a SCIF,” referring to Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities that members of Congress use to review sensitive or classified information in a secure environment.

Grusch did not clarify whether “non-human” meant that extraterrestrial lifeforms were recovered, or if the UFO “pilots” were simply animals. The Soviet Union famously put a dog named Laika on Sputnik 2, the second craft it launched into space in 1957.

Grusch further said the U.S. likely had been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch’s claims of a coverup.

In a statement, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators had not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

The statement did not address UFOs that were not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

Grusch says he became a government whistleblower after his discovery and has faced retaliation for coming forward. He declined to be more specific about the retaliatory tactics, citing an ongoing investigation.

“It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally,” he said.

However, skeptics aren’t buying Grusch’s claims.

Revolver News’s Darren Beattie contrasted the U.S. government’s treatment of Grusch with that of other recent whistleblowers, such as those who have divulged FBI criminality.

Let's have some real whistleblowers on how Merrick Garland and Eric Holder covered up what really happened in the Oklahoma City Bombing



THEN we'll see how the government treats real whistleblowers — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) July 26, 2023

“Let’s have some real whistleblowers on how Merrick Garland and Eric Holder covered up what really happened in the Oklahoma City Bombing,” Beattie said in a statement alluding to FBI informant-turned whistleblower John Matthews, who was threatened by the bureau after revealing that agents monitored Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the leadup to the April 19, 1995, attack.

“THEN we’ll see how the government treats real whistleblowers,” Beattie said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.