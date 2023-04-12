Video: Biden Shoves British Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Out of the Way

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Belfast, Ireland to ‘celebrate 25 years of peace.’ During his visit, was caught on camera shoving British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak out of the way to greet someone else.
Biden barely shook the British leader’s hand before dismissing him as if he was a servant.
WATCH:
